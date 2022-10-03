Read full article on original website
Production Administrative Coordinator (Lakewood, WA) [Excellent Benefits!]
Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State. Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.
FWPS to celebrate the opening of two new schools
The public is invited to tour two new Federal Way Public Schools buildings Wednesday, Oct. 12. A joint ribbon cutting celebration to mark the completion of Star Lake Elementary School and Evergreen Middle School takes place in the schools’ shared Commons area from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The joint program also includes optional 20-minute tours of each school’s building.
Federal Way officers justified in 2017 fatal shooting, according to inquest
A jury unanimously found Federal Way Police were justified in the 2017 fatal shooting of Robert Lightfeather. The decision was made on Sept. 30 following a four-day King County inquest hearing. The eight-person jury determined Federal Way officers Austin Rogers and Tyler Turpin fired their weapons in self-defense and in defense of the public when Lightfeather, 33, pointed a gun at another man and then toward officers at the Pink Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way in October 2017.
Fire damages All Seasons Dental Care offices in downtown Kent
Fire damaged the All Seasons Dental Care offices early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 at 120 State Ave. N., in downtown Kent. Firefighters responded at about 2:52 a.m., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. Seven fire apparatus responded along with two command vehicles and three support...
Kent City Council committee approves camping ban on public property
A Kent City Council committee unanimously approved an ordinance to strengthen a camping ban on public property in an effort to clean up homeless encampments. The council’s Operations and Public Safety Committee voted 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for the revised ordinance presented by city staff. The measure now goes Oct. 18 to the regular council meeting for final approval.
