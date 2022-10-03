Read full article on original website
How The ‘Tron’ House Fits Into Elm Thicket/Northpark Zoning Debate
Social media was recently atwitter about the nearly $4 million Tron: Legacy-inspired house listed near Love Field in the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood. Complete with a Ferrari visible through a glass wall in the living area, the listing seems to illustrate the longstanding tensions in the neighborhood between longtime residents seeking to preserve its character and history and others who say proposed zoning changes recently supported by the Dallas City Plan Commission that would slightly decrease the lot coverage allowed for new homes infringe on their property rights.
Reducing Furniture Waste in Dallas
CouchCycled partners pick up, repair, and resell secondhand pieces. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates about 9 million tons of furniture get tossed each year – or about 5% of everything brought to landfills. CouchCycled is helping Dallasites bring new life to their pre-owned pieces by picking up gently...
New Entrance and Plaza Coming to Harvard Avenue Crossing on the Katy Trail
Friends of the Katy Trail will soon begin work on a new entry plaza and safety improvements where the trail intersects Harvard Avenue. The new plaza is made possible by a $1 million donation from donors who wish to remain anonymous. “We are very fortunate to benefit from the foresight...
Park Place Dealerships Celebrates 2nd Annual ‘Season of Giving’
Park Place Dealerships is giving away $100,000 to local nonprofits during its “Season of Giving” campaign which kicked off Oct. 3. This is part of an effort by Park Place Cares, the company’s philanthropic arm, to support more than 250 nonprofits organizations throughout the year. Organizations can apply for grants between $2,500 and $15,000.
Nexus’ Pathways to Possibilities Luncheon Raises $425,000
Nexus Recovery Center recently hosted the inaugural Pathways to Possibilities Luncheon at the Dallas College Eastfield campus. The event, with more than 100 attendees, raised $425,000 for the nonprofit that offers services, including specialized substance use disorder treatment services, as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children.
Work Set to Start on University Boulevard Bridge Over Dallas North Tollway
The North Texas Tollway Authority on Oct. 8 will begin resurfacing the University Boulevard bridge over the Dallas North Tollway. Work is expected to continue through Oct. 13. The project involves removing the existing concrete surface and replacing it with a new one. The project will require a full bridge...
White Rock Lake Foundation to Hold Inaugural Gala
WRLF is a 501(c)(3) foundation devoted to presenting the case for the maintenance and improvement of White Rock Lake, which is also known as The Jewel of Dallas. The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. and will consist of celebration, fundraising, and entertainment. “We can’t wait to...
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 2
A woman’s license plate was stolen Sept. 29, but it was recovered before 5:19 p.m. Oct. 3 at Riverfalls at Bellmar Apartments. Before 2:36 p.m., someone got a criminal trespass warning at a man’s house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive. Someone stole from a woman...
All About Highland Park Village
Ray Washburne to give keynote address during Preservation Park Cities Luncheon. When it comes to landmarks in the Park Cities, Highland Park Village is likely top of mind, so it makes sense that it will be the focus of Preservation Park Cities’ upcoming Distinguished Speaker Luncheon. Highland Park Village...
African American Museum Hosts Carroll Harris Simms Art Competition, Exhibit
The African American Museum, Dallas is hosting “Best in Show – Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition,” featuring a selection of award-winning works from 1976-2021 until Dec. 1. The free exhibit is located in historic Fair Park at 3536 Grand Ave. in Dallas. This...
Schooling Doesn’t End at Retirement
Communities provide residents with lifelong learning opportunities. Children in Texas are not the only ones taking new classes this fall. Their grandparents and great-grandparents are joining in the fun. To reduce cognitive decline and increase social engagement amongst their residents, such Dallas retirement communities as CC Young, Juniper Village at...
After Short Week, Scots to Face Berkner
At the halfway point of the regular season, after making the jump to the Class 6A level, Highland Park is in a great spot. The unbeaten Scots took over sole possession of the lead in District 7-6A with a 35-28 win over fellow title contender Jesuit Dallas last week. And they’ve already beaten Lake Highlands, another likely postseason candidate.
HP Harriers Prepare for District Meet
The Highland Park girls closed out the regular season with a victory in the team standings at the Jesuit XC Invitational on Saturday in Oak Point. Kayla Dickerson was the individual runner-up for the Lady Scots, completing the 5-kilometer course at Prestonwood Polo Club in 18 minutes, 25 seconds. HP teammates Charlotte Hudson, Maddie Heckler, and Ellie Preston each finished among the top 12.
