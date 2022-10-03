ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pawesome.net

German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
BBC

'Miracle' rescue of horse stuck in septic tank on Skye

A woman has described the rescue of her horse from a septic tank as a "miracle". O'Malley, a 35-year-old Irish Cob, became stuck after his entire right hind leg went into the tank in a field on Skye on Sunday. His owner, Nikki Veen, feared the worst after she was...
pethelpful.com

Man Shares 5 Things His Golden Retriever Taught His Puppy and It's Beyond Cute

You know why it's great to get your dog a puppy? You always have a teacher to show them new things! It's the perfect system, as one man online knows all too well. TikTok creator @elliegoldenlife relies on his Golden to lead things around their house and watching Ellie show younger dog Emma the ropes is just so perfect.
pethelpful.com

Precious Video of Puppy Siblings Reuniting Is a Total Timeline Cleanse

We all love reunion videos because we get to share the heartwarming moment of mutual love between those being reunited. These videos are often between two people, or a person and their dog, but one under appreciated reunion is that between two puppy siblings, like shown in this amazing video.
Dhruv Sheladia

A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog

This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.

