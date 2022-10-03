HIGHLAND — In a rematch of the defending 6A state champions in Lone Peak and the runners-up in Corner Canyon, the Chargers came out on top this time 35-6. A team normally known for its offensive power, the Chargers' defense shined Friday as the Knights failed to score a single touchdown. A majority of Lone Peak's offensive drives lasted three plays each, which gave Corner Canyon's offense numerous opportunities to score. In the first half, the Knights only recorded two first downs, but shortly after each one, backup quarterback Rome Engemann threw an interception.

DRAPER, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO