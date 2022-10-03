ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

ksl.com

Defense dominates as Corner Canyon rolls over Lone Peak 35-6

HIGHLAND — In a rematch of the defending 6A state champions in Lone Peak and the runners-up in Corner Canyon, the Chargers came out on top this time 35-6. A team normally known for its offensive power, the Chargers' defense shined Friday as the Knights failed to score a single touchdown. A majority of Lone Peak's offensive drives lasted three plays each, which gave Corner Canyon's offense numerous opportunities to score. In the first half, the Knights only recorded two first downs, but shortly after each one, backup quarterback Rome Engemann threw an interception.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Bingham takes control of Region 3 with 48-0 win at West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — The only gripe Bingham fans could have about Friday's 48-0 demolition of West Jordan is that the Miners took too long to score its first touchdown. Quarterback Dallen Martinez found receivers in the end zone on back-to-back plays on his first drive, but both passes were dropped, which forced the Miners to wait until there was 2:59 left in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Skyridge dominates in 42-point shutout win over Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE — Skyridge couldn't be stopped Thursday night. The Falcons throttled the home team Pleasant Grove from start to finish in a 42-0 win. "The offense just executed really well from the start," Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman said. "We created a couple takeaways and were able to open it up a bit."
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Teen shot during fight at Salt Lake park, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenager was shot in Salt Lake City after a fight escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at Meadows Community Park — located at 1920 West and 400 North — when they heard sounds of gunfire nearby.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Bountiful boy hospitalized after being hit by car on way home from school

BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student is recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. The student was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the child, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

'Drivers — please pay attention,' pleads family of Bountiful teen hit by car while on his way home

BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student was recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. Isaiah Munger, 13, was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the teen, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions

TOOELE — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they've proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck, police say

ROY — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while on a bike, police say. Officers responded to a pedestrian collision at 2600 West and 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, he said.
ROY, UT

