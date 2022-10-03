Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Defense dominates as Corner Canyon rolls over Lone Peak 35-6
HIGHLAND — In a rematch of the defending 6A state champions in Lone Peak and the runners-up in Corner Canyon, the Chargers came out on top this time 35-6. A team normally known for its offensive power, the Chargers' defense shined Friday as the Knights failed to score a single touchdown. A majority of Lone Peak's offensive drives lasted three plays each, which gave Corner Canyon's offense numerous opportunities to score. In the first half, the Knights only recorded two first downs, but shortly after each one, backup quarterback Rome Engemann threw an interception.
ksl.com
Bingham takes control of Region 3 with 48-0 win at West Jordan
WEST JORDAN — The only gripe Bingham fans could have about Friday's 48-0 demolition of West Jordan is that the Miners took too long to score its first touchdown. Quarterback Dallen Martinez found receivers in the end zone on back-to-back plays on his first drive, but both passes were dropped, which forced the Miners to wait until there was 2:59 left in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard.
ksl.com
Skyridge dominates in 42-point shutout win over Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE — Skyridge couldn't be stopped Thursday night. The Falcons throttled the home team Pleasant Grove from start to finish in a 42-0 win. "The offense just executed really well from the start," Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman said. "We created a couple takeaways and were able to open it up a bit."
ksl.com
Another reported racial incident has BYU fans under scrutiny again, this time in women's soccer
PROVO — Another claim of racial abuse has put a target on fans of Brigham Young University. Five women's soccer players contacted British newspaper The Guardian last week claiming they heard racial slurs being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a women's soccer game during the 2021 season.
ksl.com
How Jaylen Dixon brought the fun back to his game and what it means for the Utes offense
SALT LAKE CITY — Only one player that has previously entered his name into the transfer portal has been added back to the Utah football roster in Kyle Whittingham's nearly two decades as the program's head coach. "That's a very unique situation and something that we don't — just...
ksl.com
Opposing team offers prayer during game after learning of injured player
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Dax Johnson tried his best to push through the pain at youth football practice last week but after heading home that night, he knew something was wrong. "I had a headache, a big one and I was throwing up all night," Dax Johnson said. Dax's coach,...
ksl.com
Bed checks and business trips: No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame opting out of glitz of Las Vegas
PROVO — BYU's hype-fueled uniform reveal for this week's matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas headlining magician Mat Franco, a past winner of "America's Got Talent." But when it comes to the glitz and glamor of...
ksl.com
Riverton restaurant starts donation drive, filling truck for victims of Hurricane Ian
RIVERTON — When a Riverton restaurant owner decided to start a supplies drive for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, what started as a truckload of items quickly turned into a semitruck. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos, 13298 S. Market Center Drive, owns a vacation home in Treasure...
ksl.com
Could upside-down dental records tie '83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of "John...
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
ksl.com
Training Table restaurant is coming back to Utah, 'with some new twists'
SALT LAKE CITY — Are you craving cheese fries? Do you miss placing your order from a phone at your table? If so, you're in luck because the Training Table restaurants are coming back. The popular franchise announced Friday — exactly 45 years since it began operations in Midvale...
ksl.com
University of Utah police investigating series of hospital bomb threats
SALT LAKE CITY — More bomb threats are being investigated by police at the University of Utah, this time at University of Utah Hospital. Police say the hospital received 19 bomb threats from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 through the hospital's website using a link designated to answer questions or contact patients.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
ksl.com
Teen shot during fight at Salt Lake park, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenager was shot in Salt Lake City after a fight escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at Meadows Community Park — located at 1920 West and 400 North — when they heard sounds of gunfire nearby.
ksl.com
Bountiful boy hospitalized after being hit by car on way home from school
BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student is recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. The student was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the child, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
ksl.com
'Drivers — please pay attention,' pleads family of Bountiful teen hit by car while on his way home
BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student was recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. Isaiah Munger, 13, was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the teen, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
ksl.com
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they've proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the...
ksl.com
Man who claims girlfriend shot herself multiple times is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and then telling police she shot herself, according to prosecutors, is now facing numerous criminal charges. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and discharge of...
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah Uber driver warns of scam targeting drivers' earnings
SALT LAKE CITY — Uber drivers make a living taking passengers for a ride, but the call came to Get Gephardt from a Utah Uber driver who says a scammer tried to take him for a ride. Jayce Watkins was driving for Uber last weekend when he got an...
ksl.com
5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck, police say
ROY — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while on a bike, police say. Officers responded to a pedestrian collision at 2600 West and 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, he said.
