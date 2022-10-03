Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney High girls qualify for state golf tournament
NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls golf team will be returning to the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. The Bearcats finished third Tuesday in the A-4 District tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course. North Platte, led by individual medalist Karsen Morrison,...
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament
DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla. The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Kearney Hub
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
thecomeback.com
Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
unothegateway.com
Head swimming and diving coach resigns
The UNO swimming and diving program announced the resignation of Todd Samland, who has been a part of the Mavericks’ team for nearly 25 years. Samland has been the only head coach in history for the Maverick team and oversaw the addition of men’s swimming and diving in 2020. Connie Claussen, a pioneer for women’s athletics at UNO, hired Samland in 1999. Samland is a UNO alumni and has led multiple athletes and teams to the NCAA tournament and the Summit League Conference tournament.
Kearney Hub
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
klin.com
Professional Bull Riders in Lincoln Saturday
It’s time to grab life by the horns – literally! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bucking their way into Lincoln for a rip-roaring event suitable for the entire family. PBR features the world’s best bull riders, and the organization is coming to Lincoln for the third time,...
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Casey Thompson's injury list, and three other Husker takes
Just as we’re getting used to the new Nebraska football schedule under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, boom, we’re back on a Monday. The wrinkle comes courtesy of Nebraska suiting up on Friday night against Rutgers as opposed to a Saturday, so NU shifted its schedule up a day.
Kearney Hub
Casey Thompson talks injuries — and leads teammates — in his own way
LINCOLN — Calf contusion, hip pointer, wrist sprain, creaky shoulder joint. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson on Monday rattled off all the minor injury issues he’s dealing with through five games this season and, in doing so, ran against the grain of the sport. Thompson told reporters where it...
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska And Wisconsin Have Fired Their Football Coaches. Who’s Next? Week 5 In Review
As you’ve no doubt heard, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after their loss to Illinois. He joins Nebraska‘s Scott Frost as the second coach to be fired as soon as winning the Big Ten West no longer looked possible. Will there be another?. Iowa Hawkeyes continues to be hopeless...
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
1011now.com
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
