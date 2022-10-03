ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Reuters

Taiwan says it will not rely on others for defense

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan will not rely on others for its defense, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, while welcoming a U.S. commitment to the democratically governed island's security during what she called Chinese encroachment on its sovereignty.
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Paul Whelan
Joe Biden
Brittney Griner
Elizabeth Whelan
Viktor Bout
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
WSOC Charlotte

S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. The North's recent five...
Daily Mail

Biden condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch and confirms 'ironclad commitment' to Japan in call with Prime Minister Kishida after rocket forced residents to shelter before landing in the Pacific Ocean

President Joe Biden condemned North Korea and confirmed the U.S.'s 'ironclad commitment' to defend Japan in a call Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Earlier, the White House called the move ''dangerous and reckless'...
The Associated Press

N.Korea flies warplanes near S.Korea after missile launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation and were believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills, South Korea’s military said. The military said South Korea responded by scrambling 30 fighter jets and other warplanes, though they didn’t engage in any clash with the North Korean aircraft. The North Korean planes were probably dozens of kilometers away from the border, South Korean media said.
CNET

Japan Sends Emergency Alert After North Korean Missile Launch

The 5 million residents of Hokkaido, Japan's second largest island, were warned on Tuesday morning local time to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile over the island. After a tense 20 minutes of emergency alerts, the missile was announced to have crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Residents have...
US News and World Report

Home to 28,000 U.S. Troops, S.Korea Unlikely to Avoid a Taiwan Conflict

SEOUL (Reuters) -Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an...
