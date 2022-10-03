Read full article on original website
HHS Launches Naloxone Program for Iowa Organizations, Businesses and Schools
(DES MOINES, Iowa) – To help address the issue of opioid misuse, the Iowa Department of Health of Human Services (HHS) is expanding their initiative to provide naloxone (the opioid overdose reversal medication) to Iowa organizations, businesses and schools, which may be in a position to render aid to a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose. Since February of 2022, HHS has offered eligible organizations and businesses free naloxone nasal spray kits. Now, the program is expanding to include schools. The purpose of this initiative is to equip organizations, businesses and schools, in the event that their employees, agents, or volunteers encounter someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose.
Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge
Des Moines, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds today (Tuesday), announced her appointment of Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Iowa Small Businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small non-farm businesses in 14 Iowa counties and neighboring counties in Minnesota and Nebraska are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Aug. 2, 2022.
Gov. Reynolds announces grant program to reduce language barriers in workforce
Des Moines, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new grant opportunity intended to reduce language barriers in the workforce. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will help employers provide sustained programs for English language instruction to support improved communication in the workplace. “Here in Iowa, we’re focused on breaking down any barrier that may stand in the way of a successful career,” said Governor Reynolds. “As I travel the state, employers regularly highlight the importance of English Language Learner training. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide employers with resources to offer or expand ELL training while at the same time supporting job safety, recruitment and retention efforts.”
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today (Thursday), that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. For example, the IGNITE Pathways program in Woodbine will leverage Rural Innovation funding towards creation of an automotive maintenance and care training program to address the lack of local options in this field. The need was identified through the research and analysis by a local high school program that focuses on developing innovative solutions to real, rural problems. And, the City of Manning is receiving $10,000 for the Manning Betterment Foundation, from the Fiscal Year 23 Rural Child Care Market Study Grants.
Candidates for ag secretary differ on approach to water quality
(Radio Iowa) – The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second full term in the office. “I can confidently say there’s never been more awareness, more work, more partnerships and more resources being focused and more actual conservation work getting done than at any time in our history,” Naig says. “I’m proud of that.”
Report: Iowa’s child poverty rate falls from 19% to 6% over the past 25 years
(Radio Iowa) – A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19-percent in 1993 to just six-percent by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last. “Because many of the additional economic supports that were offered during the pandemic has since expired, that is compounded by the significant rise in prices over the last year,” Joseph says. “We’re at risk of undoing the progress we’ve worked so hard over the last generation to achieve.”
Report: Twelve Iowans dead from domestic violence so far in 2022
(Radio Iowa) – A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic violence homicides are committed with firearms.
Iowans pledge 430,000 acres of land to monarch habitat
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with I-S-U’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Reynolds and DeJear discuss governor’s ad with fellow partisans
(Radio Iowa) – Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear are both talking about a Reynolds campaign ad that briefly features a Missouri congresswoman. Reynolds recited part of the ad script to the crowd at her fundraiser this past weekend. “When you’re watching the news and you see what’s happening, you have to wonder: Has the rest of the country lost its mind?” Reynolds asked.
Iowa Guard helps with unique Woodbine project
(Radio Iowa) – Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure (tfs) that is a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission soon to take place at the Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, is also a colonel with the 185th, and says the fabric structure will initially house teams of U-S. military members traveling to the area to help construct a new Ignite Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine.
Creighton survey shows Midwest economy continuing to slow
(Radio Iowa) – The Creighton survey of Midwest purchasing managers for September shows the overall measure dropped again. Economist Ernie Goss says they measure the status of the states on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 representing growth neutral. “It was fitting 52-point-seven and that’s still above growth neutral, but down from August 55-point-five, which is obviously stronger. This is the fifth decline in the last six months — so the manufacturing economy in the region is slowing down.
Iowa youth group launches statewide fundraiser at noon today
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Four-H Foundation is holding its annual Iowa Giving Day over 24 hours from noon today (Tuesday) through noon tomorrow. While there are some 23-thousand young Iowans in the organization now, the day is an appeal to all past members and others, according to Emily Faveraid, executive director of the Ames-based foundation. “National 4H Week is a great opportunity to highlight the 4H program and all the things that it does for young people throughout the year,” Faveraid says. “Our special Iowa 4H Giving Day is an opportunity for alumni and friends to give back a little bit to support the program that has made a difference for them.”
Central Iowa crash kills a man from Texas
(St. Charles, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday evening in central Iowa’s Warren County has claimed the life of a man from Texas. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 57-year-old Russell George Menth, of Leonard, TX, was traveling north on I-35 at around 5:30-p.m., when the vehicle left the road near mile marker 53.5.
Hunting, harvest, weather, have deer on the move
(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa D-N-R deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. “It certainly will. You know, as more hunters enter the woods, it will slightly disrupt your movements. And yeah, we will see deer maybe change their habits a bit due to hunting pressure,” Elliott says.
Ernst’s Roast & Ride event proceeds to be used for a fallen Marine’s Foundation
(Red Oak, Iowa) – In an update to our report on Tuesday, Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, from Red Oak, has announced that the proceeds from her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on October 22nd, will go toward a fundraiser set up in honor of a fallen Midwest Marine. Twenty-three-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page, who grew up in Ernst’s hometown of Red Oak, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during an Aug. 26, 2021, bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack came as thousands of people tried to evacuate the region before the Taliban took over the country. Family members set up the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation in his honor.
La Nina usually brings us surplus rain and snow, except when it doesn’t
(Radio Iowa) – The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. Kluck says, “It is possible that La Nina can contribute in a positive manner more usable precipitation for the basin.” The expected amount of precip simply hasn’t been materializing, he says, and it’s unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead.
