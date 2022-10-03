Read full article on original website
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
Bruins Wrap: Boston Loses Tight Preseason Matchup Against Devils
The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night. The Bruins fell to 2-2 in the preseason, and the Devils moved up to 4-1. It was a one-sided affair at Prudential Center on Monday. The Devils went up early in the first period with a goal from Tomas Tatar at 10:55 in the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery wanted to see what a potential third and fourth line could do, and there were more missed opportunities than they would likely have wished for. Boston appeared to tie the game with 6:56 left in the third period, but the goal was called back due to interference on New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek by Bruins forward A.J. Greer. The Bruins had 24 shots on the night, but that was their biggest scoring chance against the Devils.
NBC Sports
Five reasons why Bruins can compete for 2023 Stanley Cup title
The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Carter Back at Full Participation; Blueger Still Out
Whatever ailed Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry – literally – apparently cleared up pretty quickly, as he was on the ice Tuesday for practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Jarry did not play Monday night in Detroit because of illness. Perhaps as a precaution, Filip Lindberg is...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
Montreal Canadiens sign first-round pick Logan Mailloux
The Montreal Canadiens have signed prospect Logan Mailloux to a three-year, entry-level contract, inking the 2021 first-round pick a few days ahead of the start of the NHL season. Mailloux, 19, asked not to be drafted at all a year ago, after being charged with taking and distributing an offensive...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Bruins Left Wing Depth Will Be Tested With Hall’s Injury
It was announced in June that Boston Bruins first line left wing Brad Marchand was going to miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season recovering from offseason surgery. It is expected that the Black and Gold’s leading scorer from a year ago will return sometime in late November or early December, but there is no doubt that it leaves a huge void in the top six.
CBS Sports
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Gets breather in season finale
Cron is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Michael Toglia will pick up the start at first base while Cron rests for the season finale. Cron will finish the campaign with a career-high 102 RBI and 79 runs to go with 29 home runs and a .257 average.
Detroit Red Wings align with most of NHL, finally change most weekday starts to 7 p.m.
The Detroit Red Wings are falling in line with most of the NHL and moving the start times for home weekday games from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Wings announced the new start times for 20 weekday home games Monday, 10 days before their first game of the season. That one, on Oct. 14, against the Montreal Canadiens, will start at 7.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins play their final preseason road game when they travel to New York to take on the Rangers on Wednesday night. Boston is coming off an uninspiring 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils and looks to bounce back against a team it had success against last weekend at TD Garden.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Bruins – 10/3/22
The New Jersey Devils’ preseason record improved to 4-1-0 as head coach Lindy Ruff’s team shut out the visiting Boston Bruins by a final score of 1-0. Fans were able to see a few familiar faces on the visiting team as Keith Kinkaid, A.J. Greer, and Connor Carrick were all in the lineup for Jim Montgomery’s squad. Let’s break down the biggest takeaways from Monday night’s contest.
NBC Sports
Bruins need Lindholm to star in No. 1 defenseman role early in season
If the Boston Bruins blue line is going to survive being without two of its best players for the first month or so of the 2022-23 NHL season, the team needs Hampus Lindholm to be a two-way force on the top pairing. The team's best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, had shoulder...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Make First Round of Cuts as Marlies Training Camp Begins
Of the players cut, only forwards Curtis Douglas, Max Ellis and Pavel Gogolev are on NHL contracts. Douglas is 6-foot-8 and would be the tallest forward to ever skate in an NHL if he gets to that point. Ellis signed a two-year, ELC which start this season after scoring 16 goals and 28 points in 39 games with the University of Notre Dame last season.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
