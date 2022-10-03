The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night. The Bruins fell to 2-2 in the preseason, and the Devils moved up to 4-1. It was a one-sided affair at Prudential Center on Monday. The Devils went up early in the first period with a goal from Tomas Tatar at 10:55 in the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery wanted to see what a potential third and fourth line could do, and there were more missed opportunities than they would likely have wished for. Boston appeared to tie the game with 6:56 left in the third period, but the goal was called back due to interference on New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek by Bruins forward A.J. Greer. The Bruins had 24 shots on the night, but that was their biggest scoring chance against the Devils.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO