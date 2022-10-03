ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Rocket Mortgage#Rocket Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cfo#Treasury#Abercrombie Fitch
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

White House reaction to Micron coming to Clay

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron’s plan for the Town of Clay is not just welcomed news for Central New York.  Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers says this is far-reaching. He credited the President’s Chips Act, which Micron’s CEO says they needed to come here.  In a statement from […]
CLAY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
KFOR

US mortgage rates hit 16-year high

Mortgage rates reached a 16-year high last week, further dampening demand from home buyers, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released Wednesday. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.75 percent in the final week of September, the highest figure since 2006. Mortgage rates have climbed a whopping 1.3 percentage points over […]
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼

(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today

The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
wealthbriefingasia.com

Citigroup Names New Asia-Pacific Chief Financial Officer

The US bank names a new finance chief for the region, taking the helm from a predecessor who has been appointed to a new role. Citigroup has appointed Anand Sairam as its chief financial officer for the Asia-Pacific region, this news service can confirm. Sairam has been part of the US bank’s finance team for eight years.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
UPI News

Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The head of struggling fitness technology company Peloton said Thursday it was necessary to enact deep cuts to its payroll to achieve positive cash flow. This is the latest in what has been a steady string of uncomfortable news Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy has delivered to the staff at the once-darling of the fitness industry.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

MKC - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while net sales increased. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. The company’s sales performance reflects the strength of its broad global portfolio and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

