Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
White House reaction to Micron coming to Clay
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron’s plan for the Town of Clay is not just welcomed news for Central New York. Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers says this is far-reaching. He credited the President’s Chips Act, which Micron’s CEO says they needed to come here. In a statement from […]
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Disney reaches deal with activist investor Third Point, will add former Meta executive to its board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
US mortgage rates hit 16-year high
Mortgage rates reached a 16-year high last week, further dampening demand from home buyers, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released Wednesday. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.75 percent in the final week of September, the highest figure since 2006. Mortgage rates have climbed a whopping 1.3 percentage points over […]
86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼
(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today
The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider
A growth stock is a company expected to rise faster than the overall market, offering bigger gains for investors who don't mind risk
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Growth stocks are equities that outperform...
Survey Shows 91% of CEOs Expect a Recession in the Next Year. Should You Be Worried?
Things aren't looking very good for the economy right now.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Citigroup Names New Asia-Pacific Chief Financial Officer
The US bank names a new finance chief for the region, taking the helm from a predecessor who has been appointed to a new role. Citigroup has appointed Anand Sairam as its chief financial officer for the Asia-Pacific region, this news service can confirm. Sairam has been part of the US bank’s finance team for eight years.
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy During a Market Crash
The Fed’s hawkish stance to control inflation has given rise to recessionary fears. With the possibility of the stock market sell-off deepening, we think fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks Microsoft (MSFT),...
CNBC
Global CEOs expect impending recession to be 'short and sharp,' poll shows
Global CEOs are anticipating a recession in the next 12 months but more than half of them anticipate it will be "mild and short": KPMG. But, these business leaders have all expressed more confidence since the start of the year that there will be growth prospects in the next three years.
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The head of struggling fitness technology company Peloton said Thursday it was necessary to enact deep cuts to its payroll to achieve positive cash flow. This is the latest in what has been a steady string of uncomfortable news Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy has delivered to the staff at the once-darling of the fitness industry.
Zacks.com
McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
MKC - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while net sales increased. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. The company’s sales performance reflects the strength of its broad global portfolio and...
Comments / 0