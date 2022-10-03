Read full article on original website
Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home, crashing out of window
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play. A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township. The incident took...
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic￼
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
Son’s photos show him rescuing Mom from Ian’s floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she’s being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
‘Forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish lead to ‘do not eat’ warnings
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
50 police K-9 units from around Missouri show off their dogs’ skills
The St. Charles Police Department joined dozens of other police K-9 teams for a special demonstration as part of the Missouri Police Canine Association Workshop Week.
St. Charles Police host Canine Association Fall Workshop Wednesday
St. Charles County Police Department is getting ready for a dog-gone good time, Wednesday.
Florida residents brave slow wait for power after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
Man accused of firing shots, wrestling man outside of Bel-Ridge police station
BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – Police have issued a warrant against a man accused of firing shots and wrestling a man outside of the Bel-Ridge police station in north St. Louis County. Deangelo Ford, 46, faces several felonies in connection with the investigation. Police say Ford had a criminal history of drugs, weapons and robbery convictions prior to the incident.
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Missouri farmer pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a cattle fraud scheme he tried to cover with murder. Garland “Joey” Nelson, 28, of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Tuesday morning.
University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion
BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
MU School of Medicine develops better body part models for med student training
Up-and-coming medical practitioners might have better training tools with the help of Missouri School of Medicine.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
With Mo. governor’s signature, tax cut trend now reaches two-thirds of states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars...
Gov. Parson signs Missouri’s largest income tax cut into law
While signing the income-tax-cut legislation Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the estimated $760 million reduction, when fully phased in, will be “the largest tax cut in the state's history.”
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
