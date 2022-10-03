ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Son’s photos show him rescuing Mom from Ian’s floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she’s being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Lake Erie#Cleveland Police#Tiktok#Lewt#Blade
FOX2Now

Florida residents brave slow wait for power after Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 2

Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
BOSTON, MA
FOX2Now

Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy