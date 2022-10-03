ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Declares Local Emergency to Remove Homeless Encampments

The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on Sept. 27, initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The resolution enables the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LASD-Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and the City...
MALIBU, CA
onscene.tv

RV Destroyed by Ripping Fire | Los Angeles

10.03.2022 | 11:45 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Broadway and 83rd. First responders arrived on scene and located a RV well involved in flames. The RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
police1.com

Dozens filmed doing burnouts and tossing money into Calif. intersection

COMPTON, Calif. — Dozens of people were seen in a video running into an intersection during an illegal street takeover just outside of Compton on Sunday night, narrowly avoiding cars that swirled along the asphalt. The video, originally reported by KTLA-TV Channel 5, showed an individual standing on the...
COMPTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Water use warnings in effect at 5 LA County beaches

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at five beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
BURBANK, CA

