TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
