TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO