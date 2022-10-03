ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home

LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs

TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
A Man In Florida Was Arrested In The Middle Of The Ocean & Tried To Swim From A Helicopter

A man in Tampa, Florida was arrested on October 1 for robbing a woman of her wallet, however, he added to his charge when he attempted to make a great escape. According to the Tampa Police Department, a 32-year-old man, Dewayne Dean, stole the woman's wallet in the parking lot of a hotel located on N. Westshore Blvd. He then fled the scene, which started a pretty intense chase.
