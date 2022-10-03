ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tourism revenues for 2021 show recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tourism revenues reached $25.2 billion in 2021. The Virginia Tourism Corporation announced the information on Tuesday, saying that marks an 87 percent recovery toward pre-pandemic spending seen in 2019. According to a release, the VTC says this means travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a...
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
Another record set in train ridership across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second month in a row, ridership on passenger trains set a record across Virginia. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak say more than 119,000 passengers traveled on the four state-supported routes during the money of August. This was an 8.2 percent increase...
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Disaster declaration opens up federal grant programs for Virginia counties

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major disaster declaration has been declared for two Virginia counties impacted by extreme rainfall in mid-July. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties. On July 13 and 14, extreme rainfall resulted...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning up...
CASPCA to receive dozens of animals from Florida, Puerto Rico

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of animals will be arriving in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it will get 56 animals from shelters that were impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. According to a release, Wings of Rescue will be flying in 25 dogs and...
VPAP: Computer network issues delaying voter registration processing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of new voter registrations have been delayed since June. The Virginia Public Access Project reports intermittent computer network delays at the Virginia Department of Elections have caused a delay in processing at least 40,000 new voter registrations that have been submitted through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
New director announced for Virginia Center for the Book

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Center for the Book has a new director. On Monday, Virginia Humanities announced that Kalela Williams will serve as the new director. According to a release, the Virginia Center for the Book is an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- A California serial killer seems to be "on a mission" throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said.
