Taco Bell bringing back Enchirito after fan vote
(WXIN/NEXSTAR) — The fans have voted and the results are in: Taco Bell is officially bringing back the Enchirito, its trademarked smothered burrito item. The fast food chain recently announced a vote-driven contest to decide which discontinued fan-favorite menu item should be brought back. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that its Rewards members had voted to bring back the Enchirito.
McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
(NEXSTAR) – An entirely new generation of trick-or-treaters will soon know the joy of collecting candy in a festive bucket that faintly smells of stale McDonald’s french fries. On Thursday, McDonald’s confirmed the return of its Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails, which often doubled as trick-or-treating buckets for...
