ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Taco Bell bringing back Enchirito after fan vote

(WXIN/NEXSTAR) — The fans have voted and the results are in: Taco Bell is officially bringing back the Enchirito, its trademarked smothered burrito item. The fast food chain recently announced a vote-driven contest to decide which discontinued fan-favorite menu item should be brought back. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that its Rewards members had voted to bring back the Enchirito.
RESTAURANTS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy