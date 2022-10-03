Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO