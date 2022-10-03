Read full article on original website
protocol.com
Salesforce’s everything store
Good morning! Salesforce hopes that its new product, Genie, will help it compete with rivals like Microsoft. But partners in its third-party marketplace aren’t convinced. Salesforce built its massive community of app developers over nearly two decades through its third-party marketplace AppExchange, which houses over 7,000 apps. But excitement about the marketplace has faded as Salesforce has grown. Now, Salesforce is pushing Genie, a real-time customer data platform that can pull information from its own services as well as external sources.
TechCrunch
Securiti launches data security cloud and announces $75M Series C
Enter Securiti, a startup launched in 2019, originally with the idea of focusing on one aspect of data control, data privacy. But the company had the vision of building a broad platform of services to deal with not just privacy, but also data security, governance and compliance. Today, it launched...
CoinTelegraph
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud to support Web3 devs
Near Foundation has announced a new partnership between Google Cloud and Near Protocol, providing infrastructure for Near’s Web3 startup platform, Pagoda. According to an Oct. 4 announcement, this partnership will allow Google Cloud to provide “technical support” to Near grant recipients by providing infrastructure for Near’s Remote Procedure Call node provider to Pagoda.
protocol.com
Notion still wants to become 'the next Microsoft'
It’s been a year since Notion’s triumphant $275 million funding round and $10 billion valuation. Since then the landscape for productivity startups trying to make it on their own has completely changed, especially for those pandemic darlings that flourished in the all-remote world. As recession looms, companies looking...
protocol.com
The enterprise app store wars are here. That’s bad timing for Salesforce.
Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.
salestechstar.com
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
protocol.com
How to make hackers mad
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what enterprises need to know for stopping the surge in identity-based cyberattacks, Mobileye files its plan for an IPO, and the latest in enterprise tech funding. Stopping the most common breaches. Businesses are facing a surge in attacks that use stolen identity credentials...
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
protocol.com
Google Stadia’s sudden shutdown leaves players and partners scrambling for answers
When Google announced the closure of its Stadia cloud gaming platform last week, the news was delivered at roughly the same time to employees, partners, and players on Thursday morning. Within hours, it had become clear that Stadia’s shutdown, planned for next January, would involve more than just refunding consumer purchases and quietly bowing out.
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
protocol.com
How pay transparency will change compensation in tech
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Breaking news: Elon Musk reportedly plans to go through with his purchase of Twitter after all, at $54.20 per share. After the news broke today, Twitter’s director of machine learning ethics tweeted: “I am sitting on 2023 company-wide strategy readouts and I guess we are going to collectively ignore what’s going on.” Oof.
protocol.com
Intel’s quantum leap?
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Intel shows off its progress toward working quantum-computing chips, why Lacework is moving forward with just one CEO, and cybersecurity companies are looking very closely at freemium strategies. EUV + silicon wafers = quantum chips?. After Intel admittedly failed to initially embrace a...
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be...
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
DHL, BigCommerce Partner to Help US Businesses Sell Worldwide
International express shipping service DHL and eCommerce platform BigCommerce have partnered to help owners of online businesses in the United States sell their products worldwide. With the new partnership, BigCommerce merchants can receive discounted rates from DHL as well as special access to shipping and logistics professionals who can “take...
bhbusiness.com
New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars
Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
satnews.com
Sky and Space’s Chief Executive Officer’s expertise in satellite space, investment banking and more comes at a critical junction
Sky and Space Company Limited, (Sky and Space) a nanosatellite service provider, announced industry veteran Mark Gilroy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition, the Company appointed Sky and Space co-founder, Meir Moalem, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Gilroy immediately assumes executive leadership of the company and is appointed to Sky and Space’s Board of Directors.
protocol.com
Google Stadia’s shutdown is leaving a giant mess in its wake
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking stock of the Stadia shutdown and the ripple effects of Google’s plans to close its cloud platform. Also: plenty of new developments in the Activision Blizzard saga, as well as the end of Overwatch 1 as we know it.
protocol.com
How I decided to go all-in on a federal contract — before it was assigned
After the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021, the U.S. government expanded child tax credits to provide relief for American families during the pandemic. The legislation allowed some families to nearly double their tax benefits per child, which was especially critical for low-income families, who disproportionately bore the financial brunt of the pandemic.
