Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrate High Holy Days in Warsaw despite uncertainty of life back home

Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
High Holiday Sermons From German Field-Rabbis During WWI
“More German than the Germans” is what aptly described many German Jews from the 19th century up to and occasionally including the Hitler Era. At a time when the Russian and Romanian Jews were facing institutionally-sanctioned antisemitism and Jews were prominently described as enemies of the state, German Jews had been progressively achieving nearly equal legal status. While antisemitism was still prevalent, the belief that integrating into society would end antisemitism was widespread.
Cleveland Jewish News
Across Ukraine, a somber High Holy Days season captures how war has ravaged a growing Jewish community
KYIV, LVIV and UMAN, Ukraine (JTA) — For some of the tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims on their way to the raucous Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman, the western city of Lviv acts as a stopover in a long journey to the eastern part of the country from access points in Central and Western Europe.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ukrainian scholar finds home at Yeshiva University as war rages back home
A renowned expert on human rights and religious freedom, Dr. Dmytro Voyk found himself unable to pursue his research this spring after Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine. Voyk serves as the head of the Center for the Rule of Law and Religion Studies at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sukkot is Made to Be Celebrated in Israel
Sukkot is one of the three biblical pilgrimage festivals of the Jewish people. As we spend time in our sukkot booths here in Israel, remembering our fragility and the temporary nature of our worldly existence, the sun filters through the gaps in the leafy roofs and a gentle breeze flaps the flimsy walls. We look forward to a week when, despite our security concerns and the general state of the world, most Jews in Israel will take seriously the words, “You shall rejoice in your festivals and be fully happy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the rabbi who made it possible to live a Jewish life in the UAE
Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates, celebrated his own wedding on Sept. 14. It happened to be the first Jewish one in Abu Dhabi. With a guest list of 1,500, including the Egyptian, Moroccan and Chinese ambassadors to the UAE, the wedding simultaneously celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords’ signing.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Solidarity With Iranian Women
French actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche expressed support for women in Iran by chopping off their hair. Last month women across Iran began protesting against the country’s oppressive standards for women following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody on September 16. Amini was detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. She was in a coma for three days and died of what the police reported as a “heart attack.” But eyewitnesses claim they saw police beating Amini, and an anonymous medical official says her cause of death was head injury.
historynet.com
Holocaust Survivors Describe Their Ordeals in Chilling Documentary ‘Final Account’
Eleven million men, women, and children perished during the systematic, Nazi state-sponsored persecution and murder of Jews, Slavic peoples, Roma, people with disabilities, Soviet prisoners, homosexuals and others deemed “inferior.” Of those, more than 6 million were Jews. The way in which one traditionally views the Holocaust is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimereads.com
A Mystery Author's Inspirational Place: Aix-en-Provence
When we moved to Aix-en-Provence in 1997 it was a sleepy provincial town. You could park your car on the Cours Mirabeau, which at that time still had some mom-and-pop shops. Nowadays, only international chain stores can afford the rent on one of France’s most beloved main streets, and the obligatory underground parking garages can be full by noon. Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence was only eight years old (I devoured it on the plane moving here), and Occitane didn’t yet have a shop on the rue Espariat, nor in airports around the world or in downtown Dubai and Tokyo and Helsinki.
Cleveland Jewish News
Are the Iran protests going to bring the regime down?
The demonstrations in Iran have now entered a third week. How worried are the Iranian authorities? How is this wave of protests different from those in the past? And what needs to happen for the demonstrations to become a revolution and overthrow the regime?. In this week’s “Middle East News...
Cleveland Jewish News
German synagogue reports shattered window during Yom Kippur services
(JTA) — A broken window interrupted the final moments of Yom Kippur services in Hannover, Germany, unsettling a Jewish community on edge because of prior attacks during the holiday. It was unclear late Wednesday exactly what had happened at the Orthodox synagogue in the northern German city, officials there...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian-French ‘human rights’ lawyer linked to Palestinian terror group
Salah Hamouri, the Palestinian-French lawyer and researcher who went on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment without charge by Israeli authorities for the past six months, has now been linked to a Palestinian terrorist group. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.- and E.U.-designated terrorist...
Cleveland Jewish News
Over 2,000 Christians heading to Jerusalem for ‘Feast of Tabernacles’
More than 2,000 Christians from over 70 nations will arrive in Jerusalem in the coming days to participate in the 43rd annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. The week-long festivities, from October 9-16, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, will constitute the largest...
Cleveland Jewish News
Defense Minister Gantz visits Azerbaijan for security talks
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Azerbaijan on Monday to discuss security and policy and foster defense cooperation. Gantz met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, during his visit. He was also greeted with an honor guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense and met with his counterpart, Colonel General...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former US point man on Israel-Lebanon maritime talks says chances of war remain high, even with a deal
The former State Department point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border negotiations thinks the current deal on the table is “overall, pretty good for Lebanon.”. David Schenker served as the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs under former U.S. President Donald Trump, helping to relaunch negotiations on maritime border demarcations between Israel and Lebanon, two bitter enemies still technically at war.
Cleveland Jewish News
Who benefits from the emerging Israeli-Lebanese maritime deal?
The emerging Israeli-Lebanese maritime border and natural gas extraction deal, which has been closely mediated by the United States, will benefit both Lebanon and Israel financially, but also represents a victory for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a former IDF official says. Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez David Maisel is a research fellow...
Nord Stream investigation finds evidence of detonations, Swedish police say
HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations, strengthening suspicions of "gross sabotage", Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel and EU resume diplomatic-strategic dialogue after decade-long hiatus
Israel and the European Union on Monday held their first diplomatic-strategic dialogue meeting in more than 10 years. “This is the forum that will allow us to advance economic ties between Israel and the EU and strengthen our fight to lower the cost of living in both Israel and Europe. This Council has not convened in over a decade—for the wrong reasons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran’s Supreme Leader blames protests on Israel and US
(JTA) — In finally addressing the protests against the repression of women that have for two weeks roiled his country, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blamed Israel and the United States for the unrest. “I openly state that the recent riots and unrest in Iran were schemes...
Pope Francis Justifies Supplying Weapons to UA- He Says That Self-Defense is an Expression of Love For the Homeland
In a recent statement, Pope Francis has taken a stance regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine in defense of the Russian invasion. He stated that supplying weapons to Ukraine was morally acceptable. When speaking on the issue, the Pope differentiated between immoral and moral reasons for supplying weaponry to other countries. [i]
Comments / 0