ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston Wine + Food releases 2023 festival schedule ahead of ticket launch

It’s hard to believe we are just five months out from the 17th installment of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, set to take place March 1-5. As we approach the Oct. 20 festival ticket release, The Post and Courier got the inside scoop on the slate of 100-plus events that will take over the Lowcountry in the spring.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 10/7 - 10/8 9am - 5pm,10/9 12p-5pm, Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
HOLLY HILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County

North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
Moncks Corner, SC
Business
Berkeley County, SC
Business
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way

In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The restaurant's name expanded as well to reflect the addition of sandwiches.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn

Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Berkeley Electric
The Post and Courier

New 'ByGone Berkeley' booklet in the works

During a presentation update on a collaborative effort to highlight historical sites throughout the county — known as ByGone Berkeley — via his Berkeley Outdoor Life website, Scott Lynch recently notified his environmentalist peers of a forthcoming booklet that would serve as a guide to the area's rich past.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change

A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County

Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

13 Halloween events in Charleston to get you in the spooky spirit

Spooky season is here and to get in the spirit there are plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the Lowcountry. In addition to a bevy of fall festivals and Oktoberfests, along with a few ghoulish events I'll be highlighting later in feature form (like the new Southern Screams haunted house at Holy City Brewing and a special "Death is a Drag" dinner, dessert and show), are the following Halloween happenings.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy