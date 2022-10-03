Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
The Post and Courier
Charleston Wine + Food releases 2023 festival schedule ahead of ticket launch
It’s hard to believe we are just five months out from the 17th installment of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, set to take place March 1-5. As we approach the Oct. 20 festival ticket release, The Post and Courier got the inside scoop on the slate of 100-plus events that will take over the Lowcountry in the spring.
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue. The...
The Post and Courier
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 10/7 - 10/8 9am - 5pm,10/9 12p-5pm, Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
The Post and Courier
Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County
North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The restaurant's name expanded as well to reflect the addition of sandwiches.
The Post and Courier
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer Lidl announces opening date for 2nd Charleston-area store
NORTH CHARLESTON — A discount grocery chain soon will open its second Charleston-area store not far from its main competitor. Lidl plans to welcome customers on Oct. 19 in the newly opened Ross Dress for Less-anchored Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, 3 miles east of no-frills rival Aldi.
The Post and Courier
New affordable housing complex, Grace Homes, facing structural concerns, tenant complaints
When Grace Homes opened on Charleston's East Side, local officials lauded the mixed-income affordable housing development as a model for the future. Two years later, the complex at the corner of Cooper and Nassau streets has serious structural problems and tenants are concerned about a range of quality-of-life issues. The...
Berkeley County To Hold In-House Job Fair Thursday
Berkeley County government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The post Berkeley County To Hold In-House Job Fair Thursday appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
The Post and Courier
New 'ByGone Berkeley' booklet in the works
During a presentation update on a collaborative effort to highlight historical sites throughout the county — known as ByGone Berkeley — via his Berkeley Outdoor Life website, Scott Lynch recently notified his environmentalist peers of a forthcoming booklet that would serve as a guide to the area's rich past.
North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
The Post and Courier
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
Berkeley County to open 3 early voting locations this month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you registered to vote in the upcoming election this November? The clock is ticking. This is the last week to register in South Carolina. “If you’re doing it in person, the deadline is this Friday, October 7 – if you’re doing the process online or by email or by […]
The Post and Courier
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
The Post and Courier
Civic club sues city of North Charleston over alleged failure to maintain public park
NORTH CHARLESTON — A civic club is suing the city over the municipality's alleged failure to maintain a public park, demanding that North Charleston be ordered to hand over ownership of the land. The Hilldale Civic Club claims that North Charleston has allowed the park at the corner of...
The Post and Courier
13 Halloween events in Charleston to get you in the spooky spirit
Spooky season is here and to get in the spirit there are plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the Lowcountry. In addition to a bevy of fall festivals and Oktoberfests, along with a few ghoulish events I'll be highlighting later in feature form (like the new Southern Screams haunted house at Holy City Brewing and a special "Death is a Drag" dinner, dessert and show), are the following Halloween happenings.
