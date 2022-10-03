ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Steelers: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) Limited participation. CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) CB Levi Wallace (foot) DL Chris Wormley...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'

The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jamison Crowder out indefinitely after WR suffered a broken ankle in Buffalo's win vs. Ravens, per report

The Bills rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, but it came at a price. Veteran wideout Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in the win and is now out indefinitely, according to the NFL Network. Crowder was carted out of the game with an air cat wrapped around his left leg and is now undergoing more tests to see if what other damage he may have suffered along with the broken ankle.
BALTIMORE, MD

