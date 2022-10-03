Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in IndianapolisVegOut MagazineCarmel, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
Bills vs. Steelers: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) Limited participation. CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) CB Levi Wallace (foot) DL Chris Wormley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
How the Colts will replace Jonathan Taylor (ankle) if he can't play vs. Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor's status for a looming Thursday night game remains up in the air after the Colts running back suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss to the Titans, a league source told IndyStar. Further tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative Monday, ESPN and the NFL Network...
Colts RB Phillip Lindsay 'Ready' to Face Broncos if Number's Called
With Jonathan Taylor out, Lindsay could be in ... a revenge game.
WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Jamison Crowder out indefinitely after WR suffered a broken ankle in Buffalo's win vs. Ravens, per report
The Bills rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, but it came at a price. Veteran wideout Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in the win and is now out indefinitely, according to the NFL Network. Crowder was carted out of the game with an air cat wrapped around his left leg and is now undergoing more tests to see if what other damage he may have suffered along with the broken ankle.
Comments / 0