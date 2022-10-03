Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Golden Retriever Does Sweetest Thing To Honor His Big Sis | The Dodo
When this golden retriever lost his big sister, Stella, he was so sad without her, and wanted to do something to honor her. He helped his family plant a small garden in her honor. Now he has another sibling who's helping him to heal. Keep up with Molson and Maple...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pawesome.net
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
pethelpful.com
Video of 2-Month-Old Puppy Who Was Returned to Oregon Shelter Has Us Shaking Our Heads
TikTok user @therainabaina, a volunteer at the Heartland Humane Society, shared one of the saddest videos we've seen in a while. So we're warning everyone to grab your tissue and prepare for this one. A two-month-old puppy named Okra was adopted, or so he thought. But that home didn't last...
Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet
A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Stealing Baby's Socks Reminds Us Why Dogs Are the Best
Your dog might be a good boy or girl, but that doesn't mean that they're good all the time. In fact, sometimes they are downright naughty. Like one Golden Retriever on TikTok who was caught stealing his infant brother's socks not just once, but twice by his mom. Ashley Huseby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joy as Golden Retriever Chooses Build-a-Bear Toy After Becoming Service Dog
A golden retriever picking out her own treat after passing her service dog test has melted hearts after gaining viral attention. On Monday, Reddit user u/TheBatWaffles shared a video of the moment they took their dog Bailey to the local Build-a-bear store to pick out a new toy. With over...
MEET OUR PUPS OF THE WEEK Hi our names are Bennet, Bonnie, and Tommy!
MEET OUR PUPS OF THE WEEK Hi our names are Bennet, Bonnie, and Tommy!. We're 14-week-old Shih Tzus, who are up to date on all of our vaccines and we are ready for our fur-ever homes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dream Hunt Foundation impacts children's lives through hunting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday will be a big day for some ArkLaTex kids who are dealing with an illness or other issues. It's all thanks to the Dream Hunt Foundation. Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help kids with special needs, or who are underprivileged, to fulfill their dream of going on the hunt-of-a-lifetime.
BBC
'Miracle' rescue of horse stuck in septic tank on Skye
A woman has described the rescue of her horse from a septic tank as a "miracle". O'Malley, a 35-year-old Irish Cob, became stuck after his entire right hind leg went into the tank in a field on Skye on Sunday. His owner, Nikki Veen, feared the worst after she was...
Hello, Cleveland! Everything You Want to Know About the House in 'A Christmas Story,' Including How To Stay There
In many ways, the film A Christmas Story seems to fly in the face of what a Christmas classic should be. All the main character, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, wants for Christmas is an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle—even though everyone assures him, “You'll shoot your eye out!” Ralphie is also disappointed by Santa, fights a bully and is forced to put on a frighteningly pink pair of bunny pajamas made by his Aunt Clara. None of that seems like the warm and fuzzy makings of say, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and there's not much in the way of a Christmas Carol-like morality tale, either. But somehow, A Christmas Story has still become a cherished and beloved holiday tradition.
pethelpful.com
Precious Video of Puppy Siblings Reuniting Is a Total Timeline Cleanse
We all love reunion videos because we get to share the heartwarming moment of mutual love between those being reunited. These videos are often between two people, or a person and their dog, but one under appreciated reunion is that between two puppy siblings, like shown in this amazing video.
A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog
This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.
msn.com
Rescue Pit Bull's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Plush Toy Couldn't Be Better
When we buy something that we have wanted for a long time, we take extra care to keep that object in great condition so it will last us a long time. This is a common experience among humans as well as animals. One dog understands this idea well based on the viral video showing the extreme care shown to a new plush toy.
Comments / 0