ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
101.5 WPDH

Watch For Popular HGTV Show In New Paltz New York

It is not unusual these days to see a movie being shot or a national television show filming on the streets of the Hudson Valley. It is actually quite common just about any time of the year. No matter how unaffected you are by a celebrity or the opportunity to...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
101.5 WPDH

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill

There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#Hudson Valley#Shooting#Violent Crime#New York School Murdered#Cbs
101.5 WPDH

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.5 WPDH

Middletown High School Female Student Athlete Makes NY State History

An Orange County high school junior has just made New York State history. More specifically the student-athlete has made New York State high school football history. The Enlarged City School District of Middletown shared that junior Sierra DeGiorgio became the first female in state history to "start as quarterback for a Class AA (big school football team)."
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Dad shot dead at Upstate NY hotel while visiting son’s college; 2 arrested

A 53-year-old father has been shot dead at an Upstate New York hotel while visiting his son’s college. The New York Post reports Paul Kutz, a CPA from Long Island, was killed when stray bullets struck him during a fight between two homeless men inside the lobby a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie. The dad of three was shot in the chest and torso around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final day of “Family Weekend” at nearby Marist College.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy