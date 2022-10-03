TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

