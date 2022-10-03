Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois
Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure" in 2020?. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Carroll County's grandest mansion, the six-story, 63-room hilltop home of Mr. & Mrs. Alan St. George is filled with over three decades of their Love and Art. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween
Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Concert Tickets, Enjoy Cheap Drinks & More In Bettendorf
It's time for another B100 Happy Hour! We want you to join us at Oak Grove Tavern - 4371 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Thomas Rhett, Bert Kreischer, The Pork Tornadoes & Been There Done That, The Shock House, and more all during B100 Happy Hour TONIGHT!
Día de Los Muertos At The Figge Art Museum This Month
Free family fun is always a great thing! Free spooky family fun is the best thing. On Sunday, October 16th celebrate Día de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, at the Figge Art Museum for FREE!. This is a great event to not only learn about Día de Los...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite
The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do
Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Kelly Turner At Bettendorf Middle School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0