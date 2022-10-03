ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois

Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure" in 2020?. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Carroll County's grandest mansion, the six-story, 63-room hilltop home of Mr. & Mrs. Alan St. George is filled with over three decades of their Love and Art. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance.
SAVANNA, IL
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween

October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
DEWITT, IA
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween

Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
BETTENDORF, IA
Win Concert Tickets, Enjoy Cheap Drinks & More In Bettendorf

It's time for another B100 Happy Hour! We want you to join us at Oak Grove Tavern - 4371 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Thomas Rhett, Bert Kreischer, The Pork Tornadoes & Been There Done That, The Shock House, and more all during B100 Happy Hour TONIGHT!
BETTENDORF, IA
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite

The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
DAVENPORT, IA
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do

Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

