Auburn, ME

102.9 WBLM

Popular Maine Brewing Company Opening Two More Locations Soon

A local brewing company is continuing a rapid expansion, with two more future locations recently announced. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., which originally opened in 2017, has quickly grown into numerous locations throughout coast southern Maine. However, that footprint is now going northwest. The Bangor Daily News reported that Brickyard Hollow...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938

Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
Dan Pfeifer

A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine

Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
WELLS, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair

When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
FRYEBURG, ME
boothbayregister.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
94.9 HOM

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
NECN

Maine Plane Crash Leaves 2 Dead

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
WGME

Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

