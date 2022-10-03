Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Maine Brewing Company Opening Two More Locations Soon
A local brewing company is continuing a rapid expansion, with two more future locations recently announced. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., which originally opened in 2017, has quickly grown into numerous locations throughout coast southern Maine. However, that footprint is now going northwest. The Bangor Daily News reported that Brickyard Hollow...
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938
Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Ever Charged to Let People Park on Your Lawn for a Maine Fair?
People who own homes near fair and festival grounds are sitting on opportunities to make some cash. If you've ever been to the Fryeburg Fair, you've likely seen many people standing on the side of Main Street waving flags and posting signs that read "Parking." I've always had questions about this sort of business.
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine
Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair
When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
boothbayregister.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are Pho-Real the Best Ramen and Pho Places in Portland, Maine [LIST]
Portland, Maine has put itself on the foodie map and we are proud to live in a city that is becoming quite the culinary destination. We are, of course, known for seafood but you may not realize we have some top-tier restaurants that offer mouth-watering and heart-warming bowls of pho and ramen.
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
NECN
Maine Plane Crash Leaves 2 Dead
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
Central Maine Town to Send Relief Checks to Residents to Assist With Rising Property Taxes
It's no secret that everything is getting more expensive these days. Literally everything. From the fuel you put into your vehicle to the fuel you use to heat your home, it's all becoming too much to handle for thousands of Mainers across the state. Additionally, trying to handle a mortgage...
WGME
Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
WMTW
Homeless campsites cleared in Portland's Deering Oaks under “emphasis area” designation
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is cracking down on unauthorized campsites in Deering Oaks Park. On Tuesday, heavy machinery was brought in to remove tents, clothing, boxes, and other items from the park which is long known as a gathering place for the housing insecure. The action...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this week
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount retail chain Home Goods is known for its ability to draw in shoppers with its constantly rotating inventory.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0