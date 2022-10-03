ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU Economist Predicts Louisiana Cities Will Add Jobs

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — A Louisiana Economic Forecast unveiled Tuesday shows all of the state’s metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state’s slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

UNO Announces 2023 Class of Hall of Distinction

UNO will honor a select group of individuals who have had a profound effect on the University and the city of New Orleans by inducting them into the second class of the Hall of Distinction. The inductees will be celebrated at a black tie gala on Jan. 21, 2023 at the NOPSI Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times

Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
bizneworleans.com

WLAE-TV Airs ‘Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville’

NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville,” said to be an “emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago.” The film will debut at 7 p.m. central time on Sunday, Oct. 30 followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

HousingNOLA Releases Affordable Housing ‘Report Card’

NEW ORLEANS – From HousingNOLA:. For the third year in a row, New Orleans earned an “F” letter grade on the HousingNOLA 2022 Annual Report Card on the state of affordable housing. HousingNOLA is a 10-year partnership between community leaders and dozens of public, private and nonprofit organizations working to solve New Orleans’ affordable housing crisis. The annual report card grades the progress of HousingNOLA’s 10-Year Plan, including whether elected officials, lenders, policy makers, developers and city and state housing agencies have delivered on their commitments to provide affordable housing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Albert Placide

NEW ORLEANS — Albert J. Placide III is the new director of human resources at the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, Placide served as the corporate regional HR manager of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. He is a member of the New Orleans Society of Human Resources Management association and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Delgado Community College.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

