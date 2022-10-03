Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com
LSU Economist Predicts Louisiana Cities Will Add Jobs
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — A Louisiana Economic Forecast unveiled Tuesday shows all of the state’s metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state’s slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
bizneworleans.com
UNO Announces 2023 Class of Hall of Distinction
UNO will honor a select group of individuals who have had a profound effect on the University and the city of New Orleans by inducting them into the second class of the Hall of Distinction. The inductees will be celebrated at a black tie gala on Jan. 21, 2023 at the NOPSI Hotel.
KTBS
Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. You can read the first installment here. In Louisiana, stepping down from public office doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind all the perks of the job. In...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why doesn't LaToya Cantrell seek sister-city status with Port Au Prince?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell should treat herself and her entourage to a trip to Haiti to sign a “sister city” agreement with Port Au Prince, whose crime and murder rate are closer to New Orleans’ than crime and murder rates in glamorous resorts in Switzerland and the French Riviera.
ladatanews.com
WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times
Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
wrkf.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
Guaranteed Income Program helps teens and young adults build financial security
According to the Mayor's Office of Youth and Families, the City's Guaranteed Income Program provided $350 a month for 10 months to 125 young people between the ages of 16-24 who are disconnected from work and school in the city.
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
bizneworleans.com
WLAE-TV Airs ‘Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville’
NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville,” said to be an “emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago.” The film will debut at 7 p.m. central time on Sunday, Oct. 30 followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces he is running for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that he will be running for governor on Wednesday. Landry made the official announcement on his social media pages with a campaign video. In the announcement, Landry said there is a lack of priorities in the state and promises...
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
bizneworleans.com
HousingNOLA Releases Affordable Housing ‘Report Card’
NEW ORLEANS – From HousingNOLA:. For the third year in a row, New Orleans earned an “F” letter grade on the HousingNOLA 2022 Annual Report Card on the state of affordable housing. HousingNOLA is a 10-year partnership between community leaders and dozens of public, private and nonprofit organizations working to solve New Orleans’ affordable housing crisis. The annual report card grades the progress of HousingNOLA’s 10-Year Plan, including whether elected officials, lenders, policy makers, developers and city and state housing agencies have delivered on their commitments to provide affordable housing.
NOLA.com
With neon and nostalgia, a giant root beer mug returns to its perch in LaPlace
In LaPlace, one of the river parishes communities hardest hit by hurricane Ida last year, the vintage burger spot the LaPlace Frostop was among the first wave of local businesses to get back open. But while it served up burgers quick, something was missing from the Airline Highway restaurant. A...
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Albert Placide
NEW ORLEANS — Albert J. Placide III is the new director of human resources at the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, Placide served as the corporate regional HR manager of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. He is a member of the New Orleans Society of Human Resources Management association and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Delgado Community College.
