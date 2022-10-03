Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Madame Thalia Returns to Cafe Nine
In preparing for the latest production from Madame Thalia — the Prohibition-era vaudeville show that music and theater mastermind Zohra Rawling is bringing back to Cafe Nine on Oct. 9 — Rawling thought of the last time she got to stage it in the club on State and Crown, in 2019. She ended a particular segment on a complete cliffhanger. “Tune in next time,” she recalled intoning to the crowd, only to have a member of the audience interrupt, yelling back “you monster!”; the cliffhanger was apparently too much anticipation for them to take. “I’ve done my job,” Rawling recalled thinking. “That was the best compliment I’ve ever received on stage.”
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
Eyewitness News
Jeff Dunham coming to Hartford this winter
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jeff Dunham penciled in a Hartford stop on his “Still Not Canceled” tour. The comedian ventriloquist is scheduled to perform at the XL Center on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The XL Center said tickets...
zip06.com
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Register Citizen
Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
Ely Center Rocks The Block
Sunday afternoon found Trumbull Street between Whitney Avenue and Orange Street closed for the Ely Center of Contemporary Art’s first block party — featuring the gallery’s latest shows inside the John Slade Ely House and a bazaar of art, zine, clothing, and food vendors lining the street, serving a steady stream of visitors. As DJ Dooley‑O headed into a festive set outside and the Ely Center filled with voices inside and out, the block party felt true to its name.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
Government Technology
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K
(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!
Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
City Is Overdue For A Gun-Violence Action Plan
(Opinion) Let’s take a deeper look at gun violence in New Haven. A look beyond the retroactive approach of throwing resources to violence-plagued communities after the fact. New Haven, like most of the urban police agencies, has been suffering from a smaller than usual pool of police applicants. Nationwide distrust of police, and the approach taken with aggressive police reform, have turned away many prospective applicants. Meanwhile, what must not be ignored are the events since Ferguson (2014) that sparked the Black Lives Matter Movement, and brought to light several aspects of racial disparities that exist between the police and the Black and Brown communities they serve. Fast forward to the George Floyd incident in May 2020 that sparked worldwide demand for police reform. Many elected officials panicked and cut police budgets as a political “downpayment” for the upcoming phase of police reform.
Register Citizen
When will sale of Bridgeport's Sikorsky Airport to Connecticut Airport Authority happen?
BRIDGEPORT — An aide to Mayor Joe Ganim is still aiming to finalize a deal to sell Bridgeport-owned, Stratford-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority upstate by year's end. But City Council President Aidee Nieves, whose cooperation in the deal is key, this week sought to lower...
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford HealthCare Doctor Was Pioneer for LIFESTAR and Global Lifesaving Movement
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Hartford HealthCare launched a new Trauma Lecture series to honor the legacy of Dr. Lenworth Jacobs, who brought LIFESTAR...
New Haven Independent
Derby's Irving Kids Learn Pedestrian Safety
DERBY – Every day, more than 40 children are hit by automobiles in the United States, according to SafeKids.org. With statistics like that, officials at Irving School and Griffin Hospital spent time Wednesday showing students how to stay safe. On Wednesday (Oct. 5) members of Griffin’s Safe Kids Greater...
