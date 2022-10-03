ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

New Haven Independent

Madame Thalia Returns to Cafe Nine

In preparing for the latest production from Madame Thalia — the Prohibition-era vaudeville show that music and theater mastermind Zohra Rawling is bringing back to Cafe Nine on Oct. 9 — Rawling thought of the last time she got to stage it in the club on State and Crown, in 2019. She ended a particular segment on a complete cliffhanger. ​“Tune in next time,” she recalled intoning to the crowd, only to have a member of the audience interrupt, yelling back ​“you monster!”; the cliffhanger was apparently too much anticipation for them to take. ​“I’ve done my job,” Rawling recalled thinking. ​“That was the best compliment I’ve ever received on stage.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Jeff Dunham coming to Hartford this winter

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jeff Dunham penciled in a Hartford stop on his “Still Not Canceled” tour. The comedian ventriloquist is scheduled to perform at the XL Center on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The XL Center said tickets...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Joan Paul: An In at the Inn

Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
ESSEX, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Ely Center Rocks The Block

Sunday afternoon found Trumbull Street between Whitney Avenue and Orange Street closed for the Ely Center of Contemporary Art​’s first block party — featuring the gallery’s latest shows inside the John Slade Ely House and a bazaar of art, zine, clothing, and food vendors lining the street, serving a steady stream of visitors. As DJ Dooley‑O headed into a festive set outside and the Ely Center filled with voices inside and out, the block party felt true to its name.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Government Technology

Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K

(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
HAMDEN, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
BETHLEHEM, CT
New Haven Independent

City Is Overdue For A Gun-Violence Action Plan

(Opinion) Let’s take a deeper look at gun violence in New Haven. A look beyond the retroactive approach of throwing resources to violence-plagued communities after the fact. New Haven, like most of the urban police agencies, has been suffering from a smaller than usual pool of police applicants. Nationwide distrust of police, and the approach taken with aggressive police reform, have turned away many prospective applicants. Meanwhile, what must not be ignored are the events since Ferguson (2014) that sparked the Black Lives Matter Movement, and brought to light several aspects of racial disparities that exist between the police and the Black and Brown communities they serve. Fast forward to the George Floyd incident in May 2020 that sparked worldwide demand for police reform. Many elected officials panicked and cut police budgets as a political ​“downpayment” for the upcoming phase of police reform.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby's Irving Kids Learn Pedestrian Safety

DERBY – Every day, more than 40 children are hit by automobiles in the United States, according to SafeKids.org. With statistics like that, officials at Irving School and Griffin Hospital spent time Wednesday showing students how to stay safe. On Wednesday (Oct. 5) members of Griffin’s Safe Kids Greater...
DERBY, CT

