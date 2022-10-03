ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know

We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Oct. 4, 2022: Jared Polis on inflation, crime & sprawl; Model with vitiligo inspires gaming character

Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them. Democratic incumbent Jared Polis plans to focus on crime, sprawl, and the cost of living if he's re-elected as Colorado's governor. Our interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl aired yesterday. Then, a Denver model with vitiligo inspires a gaming character. Jasmine Colgan talks about her diagnosis and journey.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Tequila Tasting coming to Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Whether people shoot it, sip it or mix it into a margarita, one thing is for sure: Coloradans love their tequila. But unlike beer and wine lovers, they can rarely find an event in Colorado to learn and try their favorite drink. It's the first event...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

