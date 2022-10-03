Read full article on original website
Related
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
cpr.org
As the reparations debate continues nationally, some Denver organizations are stepping up now
Risë Jones is walking around TeaLee’s, her three-year-old tea shop in Denver’s historically Black Five Points neighborhood. Soft jazz plays in the main seating area with about 10 tables, and in the basement is a bookstore with some hard-to-find titles by Black authors. She started the tea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellemming.com
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment
Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
denverite.com
Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office opens second wave of business grants for social equity licensees
Are you a marijuana social equity licensee looking for funding?. The Colorado Cannabis Business Office announced that it’ll accept applications for second round of the Cannabis Business Grants starting October 19 until November 17. The Cannabis Business Office launched this year with the stated mission of helping the state...
Meth-fentanyl use causing irreversible overdoses
The drug crisis is a big issue circulating across the state of Colorado and creating new concerns for health professionals.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cpr.org
Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them
Democratic Governor Jared Polis is running for a second term against Republican Heidi Ganahl. Polis, who lives in Boulder, served in Congress for 10 years before he was elected governor of Colorado in 2018. In that first election, Polis promised to provide full-day kindergarten and universal preschool. He met both...
Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off
As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween. Another thing that many...
This Colorado town ranks as one of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
cpr.org
Oct. 4, 2022: Jared Polis on inflation, crime & sprawl; Model with vitiligo inspires gaming character
Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them. Democratic incumbent Jared Polis plans to focus on crime, sprawl, and the cost of living if he's re-elected as Colorado's governor. Our interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl aired yesterday. Then, a Denver model with vitiligo inspires a gaming character. Jasmine Colgan talks about her diagnosis and journey.
Tequila Tasting coming to Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Whether people shoot it, sip it or mix it into a margarita, one thing is for sure: Coloradans love their tequila. But unlike beer and wine lovers, they can rarely find an event in Colorado to learn and try their favorite drink. It's the first event...
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Comments / 0