Indiana State

WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

UIndy Economist: US Needs More Oil Refineries To Counteract OPEC Cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — OPEC is cutting oil production significantly, which is assuredly going to raise the price of gas in Indiana and the rest of the U.S. Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, believes there are many things that the White House can do to alleviate the burden on you at the pump. However, he doesn’t believe anything impactful will be done.
INDIANA STATE
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Democrat, Libertarian Congressional Candidates Debate In Northern Indiana, Republican Declines Invite

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A debate between congressional candidates in one of Indiana’s northern districts took place Tuesday night. The debate was between Democratic challenger Paul Steury and Libertarian challenger William Henry. The Republican nominee, Rudy Yakym, was also invited to attend the debate but declined. Yakym was chosen to take the Republican nomination after the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this year.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Payback From Fla. to the Indiana National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana National Guard was ready to help. But, Florida didn’t need our troops. Now they’ve agreed to reimburse the National Guard for the money they spent getting ready and traveling to Florida last week to help after Hurricane Ian wrecked some of the coastal locations, killing about 100 people.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 59

New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
INDIANA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WALKERTON, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
INDIANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WNDU

Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...

