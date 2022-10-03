Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Strategy: Get More Jobs Here by Offering Businesses Stability
ZURICH, Switzerland–Indiana may be able to attract more foreign and especially European businesses, with the promise of stability, said Gov. Eric Holcomb, who joined us live via Zoom from Zurich, while on an economic trip to Europe. “A couple of days ago we were in Germany. They’re facing some...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
WIBC.com
UIndy Economist: US Needs More Oil Refineries To Counteract OPEC Cuts
INDIANAPOLIS — OPEC is cutting oil production significantly, which is assuredly going to raise the price of gas in Indiana and the rest of the U.S. Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, believes there are many things that the White House can do to alleviate the burden on you at the pump. However, he doesn’t believe anything impactful will be done.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
WIBC.com
Democrat, Libertarian Congressional Candidates Debate In Northern Indiana, Republican Declines Invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A debate between congressional candidates in one of Indiana’s northern districts took place Tuesday night. The debate was between Democratic challenger Paul Steury and Libertarian challenger William Henry. The Republican nominee, Rudy Yakym, was also invited to attend the debate but declined. Yakym was chosen to take the Republican nomination after the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this year.
WIBC.com
Payback From Fla. to the Indiana National Guard
INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana National Guard was ready to help. But, Florida didn’t need our troops. Now they’ve agreed to reimburse the National Guard for the money they spent getting ready and traveling to Florida last week to help after Hurricane Ian wrecked some of the coastal locations, killing about 100 people.
Fox 59
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois have two weeks to receive one-time check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Here’s Why Kentucky, Illinios and Indiana Drivers Should Never Ever Veer for Deer
Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WIBC.com
NWS: Downtown Indianapolis Has Less Chance of Frost Than Rural Areas This Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS–Frost advisories, watches, and warnings have been issued all across Indiana by the National Weather Service. Many areas of the state are expected to get frost both Saturday and Sunday. There is, however, more likely to be frost in rural areas than urban ones. “For example, downtown Indianapolis may...
