shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Android Police

WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos

In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
TechCrunch

Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
TechCrunch

Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
The Verge

Someone is tricking Chinese YouTube users with a spyware version of the Tor Browser

Researchers at Kaspersky have found malware hidden in a modified version of the anonymity-preserving Tor Browser, distributed in a way that specifically targets users in China. According to details published in a blog post on Tuesday, the malware campaign reaches unsuspecting users through a Chinese-language YouTube video about staying anonymous...
TechCrunch

How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?

However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing

If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
TechCrunch

Substack officially launches its ‘Reader’ Android app

The company says the app makes it easier for writers to get new subscribers and for readers to explore and sample Substacks they might otherwise not have found. Users can also add any RSS feed to the app via the recently launched Substack Web Reader. “Your subscribers who use Android...
The Independent

TikTok post by dating site ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotypes

A TikTok post by a dating site has been ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotypes.A Match.com video shows a couple at home, with the woman performing tasks for the man such as making a protein shake and delivering it to him.The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that viewers “would interpret the ad as reinforcing a negative gender stereotype” of a woman performing domestic chores for a man and not having them reciprocated.Match.com removed the ad from TikTok and acknowledged that it would have been more appropriate to include gestures carried out by both individuals.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Verge

Now Instagram’s bringing ads to profiles and the Explore page, too

Now seems like the worst time to announce that more ads are coming to Instagram considering the backlash the platform has experienced over its increased focus on video content (via TechCrunch). But Instagram’s doing it anyway, which means we’re going to start seeing ads on the Explore tab and in profiles.
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
PYMNTS

From Apple to Tinder, Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium

Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
