Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Expert reveals which eye colour gets the most attention on dating apps
Dating apps these days can be a minefield and it takes a lot of effort - and sometimes peer review - to ensure your profile stands out. But now, an expert has revealed that, for some, their eye colour is actually making them more popular on dating apps. The discovery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
TechCrunch
Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data
Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
The Verge
Someone is tricking Chinese YouTube users with a spyware version of the Tor Browser
Researchers at Kaspersky have found malware hidden in a modified version of the anonymity-preserving Tor Browser, distributed in a way that specifically targets users in China. According to details published in a blog post on Tuesday, the malware campaign reaches unsuspecting users through a Chinese-language YouTube video about staying anonymous...
TechCrunch
How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?
However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
WhatsApp Premium revealed as new paid version of app – and there’s a big catch
WHATSAPP is launching a new premium plan - though you need not panic about having to pay. First of all, it's optional. And the second, most crucial, detail is that it's only meant for businesses using the popular app. While you won't be able to use them as a general...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
TechCrunch
Substack officially launches its ‘Reader’ Android app
The company says the app makes it easier for writers to get new subscribers and for readers to explore and sample Substacks they might otherwise not have found. Users can also add any RSS feed to the app via the recently launched Substack Web Reader. “Your subscribers who use Android...
TikTok post by dating site ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotypes
A TikTok post by a dating site has been ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotypes.A Match.com video shows a couple at home, with the woman performing tasks for the man such as making a protein shake and delivering it to him.The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that viewers “would interpret the ad as reinforcing a negative gender stereotype” of a woman performing domestic chores for a man and not having them reciprocated.Match.com removed the ad from TikTok and acknowledged that it would have been more appropriate to include gestures carried out by both individuals.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Verge
Now Instagram’s bringing ads to profiles and the Explore page, too
Now seems like the worst time to announce that more ads are coming to Instagram considering the backlash the platform has experienced over its increased focus on video content (via TechCrunch). But Instagram’s doing it anyway, which means we’re going to start seeing ads on the Explore tab and in profiles.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge
Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Instagram turns to Instacrash as app bug strikes and users are forced onto other social media sites
Frustrated Instagram users were forced to use other social media sites to vent their anger yesterday after the app repeatedly crashed. Many reported the app failed to work after being opened, despite numerous attempts. Normal troubleshooting steps, such as switching the phone off and on or deleting the app and...
From Apple to Tinder, Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
Comments / 0