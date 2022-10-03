Read full article on original website
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek out of BJK Cup, saying scheduling is ‘not safe’
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup and complained about that event being scheduled to start immediately after the WTA Finals. “I’m disappointed that (the) tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone,” Swiatek wrote on social media. “This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury.”
wtatennis.com
By The Numbers: Parks stuns Pliskova in Ostrava for first Top 20 win
American qualifier Alycia Parks pulled off a stunning upset at the Agel Open on Tuesday, powering past former World No.1 and homeland hope Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are some numbers behind the 21-year-old's career-best win to date. 19: Parks' win over World No.19 Pliskova marks...
WTA roundup: Victoria Azarenka bows out early in Ostrava
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova outlasted Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the AGEL
ATP roundup: David Goffin stuns No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz
Belgium’s David Goffin stunned World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in the
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
ESPN
Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz advance to final 16 of Japan Open
Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):. Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (7). Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Evans (8), Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4). Nick Kyrgios (5), Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland,...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Astana Open Results
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Men's...
Porterville Recorder
Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year's World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the Netherlands in one of its two Nations League games.
FIFA・
Sporting News
'Struggled to breathe' - Nick Kyrgios overcomes tough start to win on return at the Japan Open
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made a winning return to the court as he overcame an early scare to beat Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Japan Open. Kyrgios hadn't played competively in a nearly a month after his quarter-final exit at the US...
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur cruises in first round at Tunisia
No. 1 seed Ons Jabeur put on a show for the fans in her home nation of Tunisia by beating
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury
British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. It marks the latest in a series of injury setbacks for the 2021 US Open champion after she withdrew from her Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with a muscle injury a week and a half ago.
France’s Macron against building new Iberia gas pipeline
PRAGUE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said his government does not support the idea of building a new pipeline to pump natural gas between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe despite the continent’s energy crisis. During the war in Ukraine, European Union countries have struggled...
FOX Sports
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. And the two players from Spain are the first men from somewhere other than the United States to sit at 1-2 since the tour introduced computerized rankings in 1973.
