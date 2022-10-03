Dog's Unique Friendship With Owner's Fish Delights Internet

A video showcasing a corgi's unusual friendship with the fish who live in his owner's pond has received more than 2.3 million views online.

Morty is one half of a canine duo known to millions on TikTok as Maple and Morty, with more than 275,000 followers on the social-media platform.

However, it's Morty's friendship with an entirely different species that has even left some viewers in tears.

Dogs have often appeared to possess an innate ability to strike up friendships in the most unusual of circumstances, and Newsweek has reported on canines finding companionship with everything from a sea lion to a playful magpie.

According to psychologist Dr. Stanley Coren, author of the book Why Does My Dog Act That Way?, that is partly down to canines being inherently social creatures who crave interaction wherever they can find it.

"Because of the way we've bred them, they aren't glommed onto any one species—because we want them to be glommed onto us!—so they are much more accepting of other animals," Coren said to blog "The Dog People."

"Dogs feel very uncomfortable when they're isolated, so they would much prefer to be with other dogs, but they'll settle. It's a companionship kind of a thing."

Morty has a companion in the form of fellow corgi Maple, yet, for reasons unknown, appears quite enamored with the koi occupying the pond in his owner's backyard.

"Morty loves his fish," an onscreen caption explains on the viral clip, which shows the corgi staring, deep in thought, at the koi swimming below him.

According to the video, Morty "visits the fish whenever he's out in the yard" and is "so curious about them."

The footage then cuts to another clip of Morty, half-submerged in the pond, with the onscreen caption reading that he once fell in the pond because he was "so excited" about seeing the fish.

However, when the koi were removed while the pond was being cleaned and Morty came to say hello that day, the video shows he was perturbed to see his fish absent.

In the TikTok clip, Morty can be seen dashing around the outside of the pond trying to catch a glimpse of the koi. He puts his nose down towards the water, and the caption reads, "R u guys still there?"

Thankfully, his owner said that Morty's "koi frens are back in their pond," and normal service has resumed.

TikToker Jenn8675309 wrote: "Aww, he is so stinking cute!" with SillySuzieQ commenting: "Precious baby, we are not worthy."

Wesleythecorgi called him "The sweetest little guy," while 1223443565665432r commented: "Ohh to be a corgi with little fish friends."

