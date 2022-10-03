Read full article on original website
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Kim Kardashian banned from peddling crypto and fined US$1.26 million as the SEC cracks down on influencer scams
There has been no shortage of celebrities shilling various obscure token projects to the millions of their followers in the heydays of crypto last year, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulator chose to make an example of none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2021, the world's most visible "influencer" personality shared promo stories about one EthereumMax project (in no way affiliated with the creators of the world's second most popular cryptocurrency), urging them to get in on the game.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
With Kim Kardashian Fined $1.3 Million for Crypto Promotion, Which Other Celebs Could Be in Trouble?
With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million for illegally promoting a junk crypto investment, there’s an obvious question in the air: which blockchain-loving celebrity will be next? Kardashian’s charges stem from a post shared on her Instagram Story in June 2021. “ARE YOU GUYS INTO CRYPTO????” read the text, which went on to hype EMAX tokens, a security asset offered by EthereumMax. The value of those tokens has fallen by about 99 percent since its peak that May. But this collapse wasn’t Kardashian’s biggest problem. Although she included an #AD hashtag in...
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kim Kardashian Settles With SEC, Paying $1.3 Million for Crypto Post
Better say if you got paid. Kim Kardashian agreed to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to pay $1.3 million after she touted EthereumMax crypto on social media, but failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 for the post. Influencers are supposed to acknowledge when they...
What is EthereumMax? A closer look a the token in Kim Kardashian’s SEC settlement
Several celebrities, including Kardashian, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and former NBA player Paul Pierce, were named in a lawsuit by EthereumMax investors.
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
Did Kim Kardashian Just Change the Game for Crypto Investors?
The SEC charged Kardashian with not disclosing that her EthereumMax social media post was a paid advertisement. She settled the matter out of court, so this case won't be able to set legal precedent. Still, her enormous media exposure could give this settlement an important place in cryptocurrency history. You’re...
Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
Kim Kardashian Has To Shell Out Over A Million After Getting Charged By The U.S. Government
Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.
Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?
This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.
SEC Fines Kim Kardashian $1.26M for Cryptocurrency Touting
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release on Monday detailing charges they had filed against Kim Kardashian for her promotion of a crypto asset security on social media without disclosure of how much she received for promoting the security offered and sold by EthereumMax. The investigation by the...
The SEC’s Kardashian fine was a dumb publicity stunt
L’affaire Kardashian is yet another instance of Gary Gensler prioritizing his ambitions over sound crypto regulation.
Revealed: Meghan Markle hires fact-checker for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes
Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her much-anticipated Spotify podcast series, Archetypes. Her poise and passion in front of a camera or microphone are surely unequalled in royal history. But these gifts haven't blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of mankind, is fallible.
Mayweather Continues To Fight Ethereum Max Lawsuit Following Kim Kardashian’s Settlement
Back at the beginning of the year, some notable celebrities had been named in a lawsuit over the alleged Ethereum Max (EMAX) scam. These celebrities included reality star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, as well as former professional athletes Paul Pierce and Antonio Brown. The class action lawsuit had accused the celebrities of pumping the price of the token, which had then inevitably fallen by 97%, causing investors to lose money.
DAN WOOTTON: It was painfully inevitable that Harry and Meghan would end up at odds with Netflix. The Sussexes did a deal with the Hollywood devil to reveal all – now the streaming giant is demanding its pound of flesh
It’s a modern tragicomedy that the Duke and Duchess of Woke thought they could demand a deal worth, at minimum, tens of millions of dollars from a Hollywood streaming giant without having to deliver the goods. Perhaps at the moment they signed, when Netflix profits and subscriptions were continuing...
Tom Brady Could Lose $200M to Wife Gisele Bündchen in Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers after 13 years of marriage and it could shape up to be a costly affair.
