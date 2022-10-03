ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Helen Mihalopoulos
2d ago

I know one white man was killed and the rest were Hispanic I'm wondering if they are being targeted because they are Hispanic. I think a larger reward should be given to find the killer more of an incentive for someone to give up their racist friends! I'm sue if all the men had been white there would have been a larger reward.

TheDailyBeast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
