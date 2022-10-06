Public warned of scam texts about energy bill support scheme

People are being warned of fraudulent text messages pretending to be from the government , telling people to apply for the £400 energy bill support scheme.

Fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, Action Fraud , have said they have received around 139 reports of scam text messages attempting to steal personal and financial information.

People do not need to apply for the energy support scheme or provide any bank details, and Action Fraud advises recipients to forward any suspicious texts to 7725 for free.

The texts claim to be from the government and tell people they are owed money or are eligible for the scheme, which begins in October.

Households so not need to do anything in order to receive a £400 cut to their energy bills, as it is automatically added via their provider.

The links in the messages are designed to steal personal and financial information, and this scam is one of many preying on individuals during the cost-of-living crisis.

In September, over 1,500 reports were made to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) about scam emails pretending to be from Ofgem, Britain’s energy regulator.

The emails also state the recipient is eligible for the energy bill support scheme and contain links designed to steal the recipient’s information.

A spokesperson for Ofgem said: “Protecting consumers is our top priority and it is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much.

“If people are unsure if something is a scam they should pause, check and don’t let callers push you into anything,” they added.

“Genuine organisations won’t mind you calling back; only scammers apply pressure and insist you hand over details immediately.

“If you have any doubts about a message, consumers should contact the organisation directly and not use the numbers or address in the message – use the details from their official website.”

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley King, from the City of London Police, said: “It is shameful that in a time of financial hardship, criminals are targeting members of the public by claiming they are entitled to receiving rebates and refunds.

“If an email is genuine, the company will never push you into handing over your details. Always take a moment to consider if the request you have received is genuine.

“We would always urge people to follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud advice and think carefully before giving out their personal and financial details.”

People are advised to stop and think before parting with their money or information, challenge the scammer and protect themselves by calling their bank immediately if they may have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud by forwarding the fraudulent text to 7726.