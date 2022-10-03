LCEC will receive 500 additional crews to restore power to SWFL customers

Photo: Getty Images

Lee County, FL - The Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) announced Sunday that 500 additional crews are on their way to Southwest Florida to help restore power to the area following Hurricane Ian.

LCEC spokesperson Karen Ryan announced that the organization reached out to Florida Power and Lights (FPL) for aid in the power restoration process, but FPL said aid may be provided as early as this week.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called on LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Pine Island and Sanibel.

LCEC spokesperson Karen Ryan told NBC 2 News “the Governor, he can talk about what he wants to talk about, but our main focus is getting our customers up and restored. We had spoken to FPL yesterday morning even before the Governor talked about it and asked them for mutual aid. And they said they would possibly be able to come next week."

LCEC reached out to Florida Electric Cooperative Association who are sending an additional 500 crews from nine states to help restore power to the area.

Ryan said it could take up to two weeks for some residents of Lee County to receive their power back due to damage from last week's storm.