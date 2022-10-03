ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

LCEC will receive 500 additional crews to restore power to SWFL customers

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjNBq_0iKDcbjr00
Photo: Getty Images

Lee County, FL - The Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) announced Sunday that 500 additional crews are on their way to Southwest Florida to help restore power to the area following Hurricane Ian.

LCEC spokesperson Karen Ryan announced that the organization reached out to Florida Power and Lights (FPL) for aid in the power restoration process, but FPL said aid may be provided as early as this week.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called on LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Pine Island and Sanibel.

LCEC spokesperson Karen Ryan told NBC 2 News “the Governor, he can talk about what he wants to talk about, but our main focus is getting our customers up and restored. We had spoken to FPL yesterday morning even before the Governor talked about it and asked them for mutual aid. And they said they would possibly be able to come next week."

LCEC reached out to Florida Electric Cooperative Association who are sending an additional 500 crews from nine states to help restore power to the area.

Ryan said it could take up to two weeks for some residents of Lee County to receive their power back due to damage from last week's storm.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store

Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lee County, FL
Industry
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Industry
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
districtadministration.com

“Beyond repair”: Florida district shares first photos of storm-battered schools

A few schools “may be beyond repair” in the battered School District of Lee County, which has just shared the first photos of Hurricane Ian’s ugly aftermath. Another 14% of the schools in the southwest Florida district suffered major damage when the region took a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Ian’s record storm surges and devastating winds last week. The photos posted to Facebook Monday night provided the first images of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School and Pine Island Elementary, which are among the hardest-hit communities in the state.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Good News Network

New Florida Community Survived Hurricane Virtually Unscathed After Being Designed for Resilience

Even as two million Floridians lost power during the recent Hurricane Ian, one unique community survived intact. Despite being located around 20 miles from Fort Myers, the heart of the devastation, Babcock Ranch’s blend of solar power, native flora, and built-to-code construction has meant that apart from ripped up pool coverings, broken fence posts, and a missing shingle or two, they never even lost power.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Florida Governor#Lcec#Swfl#Florida Power#Fpl#Nbc 2 News
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy