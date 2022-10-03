ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

#U1Celebrate42: Radio One Celebrates 42 Years Of Urban Programming Preeminence, Black Excellence Ensues

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

Today there’s #BlackExcellence to celebrate, and it’s all thanks to an indomitable force and media maven.

Radio One is celebrating its 42nd anniversary while marking the vision of an impactful icon.

Urban One founder and chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ ambition and drive led to the formation of Radio One forty-two years ago after the purchase of Radio One’s pioneer station in Washington, D.C., WOL-AM 1450.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJ6qz_0iKDcZvH00
Source: NAB

Together alongside Urban One’s CEO, Alfred Liggins, Hughes has built the nation’s most diversified media conglomerate serving the African American community.

What started as the largest urban radio network has evolved into the largest syndicator of urban programming and its reach has since expanded to include TV One, CLEO TV, Reach Media, One Solution divisions, and iOne Digital, the home of BOSSIP.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264DS8_0iKDcZvH00
Source: Radio One

Hughes founded Radio One as a project of her own passions and she ultimately turned it into one of the top Black-owned businesses in the United States.

Today’s 42nd anniversary comes after Ms. Hughes was honored in 2020 by Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia and the Honorable Chris Van Hollen of the State of Maryland for the 40th Anniversary of Urban One’s founding.

While speaking to the House of Representatives, Van Hollen championed Hughes’ tenacity and drive.

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor a tenacious entrepreneur, visionary radio personality, and powerful advocate for the African-American community, Cathy Hughes, said Van Hollen while noting that Hughes “has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country.”

“This year, her pioneering radio company, Urban One, celebrated 40 years on the air, Cathy Hughes revolutionized radio by rebuilding WOL from the ground up, literally, and brought on grassroots volunteers from the neighborhood to develop her station’s headquarters on H Street and 4th Northeast, just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol. Her innovative broadcasts captured the attention of the African-American community and attracted a wide audience of devoted listeners.”

That same year, Hughes also covered MONARCH Magazine and dished on her legacy.

“I do not want to be separated from those I serve,” she told MONARCH. “I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital participants, and that’s really the connection from which I don’t want to be separated. “I never imagined that I would be part of the largest Black-owned media company today. I never dreamed about helping folks craft their careers and professions and helping them become successful.”

Congratulations on 42 years of Radio One, and cheers to many more!

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
onedetroitpbs.org

Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s “Making Black America” Documentary Tells the Story of African American Resilience, Empowerment

Acclaimed documentarian, historian and storyteller Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the creator of “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” and “Finding Your Roots,” has produced a new PBS documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” celebrating Black joy and resilience. The four-part documentary series, which airs every Tuesday in October at 9 p.m., chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people beyond the reach of the “white gaze.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
BBC

Black, Korean and searching for the American dream

An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
SOCIETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy