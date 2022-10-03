Beyoncé Stars In Tiffany & Co's Lose Yourself In Love Campaign

Beyoncé is back to blessing our screens for the latest installment of her collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

This time around, the singer stars in Tiffany & Co.’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign, which is set to the tune of “Summer Renaissance” off her Renaissance album. In addition to the brand new spot, PEOPLE also revealed some gorgeous photos in association with the campaign.

In the short film, shot by Grammy winner Mark Romanek, Bey wears head-to-toe custom creations alongside Tiffany & Co. jewelry. One of the pieces the Renaissance singer is wearing is a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger.

For the visual, Beyoncé is joined by a huge cast of supporting characters in the film, which is meant to look like a vintage New York City club from the 1970s, with a little bit of Beyoncé flair. The supporting cast — who bring life to the background of the film — are also outfitted with Tiffany jewels for a fully immersive experience.

To make things all the more extravagant, Mrs. Knowles-Carter also finds herself perched atop a jewel-encrusted horse in this new campaign.

Tiffany & Co.’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign is part of the brand’s outreach for underrepresented communities. The jeweler also launched Tiffany Atrium, a social impact platform working alongside Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z to provide scholarships.

According to a press release, in 2021, Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at HBCUs through 2024. That scholarship money has so far been awarded to more than 60 students.