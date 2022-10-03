Read full article on original website
WTVC
A chat with the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanoga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh Robinson sits down with the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga as they chat about their upcoming shows and plays.
WTVC
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
WTVC
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
WTVC
Not So Silent Auction to benefit the Northside Neighborhood House
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Arendt and Allie Holland talk about how it’s time for the Not So Silent Auction, benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House. The Not So Silent Auction is a fun spin on a charity auction unlike any other, with lively games, a wide selection of food, and an auction celebrating the best of Chattanooga. The event raises awareness about their programs each year and financial support for the Northside Neighborhood House’s ongoing work to support individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River in Hamilton County. The event takes place at the Chattanooga Convention Center October 27th from 6-9pm. For more information about sponsorship and marketing opportunities, please email Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice. Today is about Corroddid Artery Disease and what signs to look for. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN
TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
leeclarion.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
WTVC
Fall gardening tips from the UT Extension Institute of Agriculture
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Treadway joins us from the UT Extension Institute of Agriculture and talks about all things plants and gardening.
WTVC
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WTVC
Friends of NRA raising money Saturday at Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of NRA (FNRA) is hosting a major fundraising event Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, 5:30 PM at the Chattanooga Convention Center. FNRA is a program of the NRA Foundation, a non-political 501(c)(3) charity. The event features dinner, games and auctions with a chance to win exclusive...
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
chattanoogapulse.com
We Try Wednesday: The Chattanooga Cookie
Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to The Chattanooga Cookie on Cherokee Blvd to chat with owners Megan McClain and Jessica McDaniel and taste some amazing cookies. Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they...
WTVC
Self-Focus with Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We end with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
trazeetravel.com
What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga
If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
