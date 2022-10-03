CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Arendt and Allie Holland talk about how it’s time for the Not So Silent Auction, benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House. The Not So Silent Auction is a fun spin on a charity auction unlike any other, with lively games, a wide selection of food, and an auction celebrating the best of Chattanooga. The event raises awareness about their programs each year and financial support for the Northside Neighborhood House’s ongoing work to support individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River in Hamilton County. The event takes place at the Chattanooga Convention Center October 27th from 6-9pm. For more information about sponsorship and marketing opportunities, please email Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO