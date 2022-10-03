ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Voter Registration Contest Hosted on Stine Lake

On Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students were offered an opportunity to register to vote in Pennsylvania. The event, which was held on Stine Lake, was originally supposed to take place on Oct. 4 but was postponed due to weather. This event, which was hosted by the College’s Center for Public Service in collaboration with the Eisenhower Institute and the Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society, encouraged students to exercise their right to vote.
Spotlight on the Lavender Lounge

The Lavender Lounge–or as its members refer to it, “glub” (gay club)–is a Gettysburg College social club for LGBTQIA+ students that began at the end of the Spring 2022 semester. The organization is the result of efforts by Aston ’24, the President of the Lavender Lounge....
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
Penn State Health opens new 341,000-square-foot hospital

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed patients for the first time this week. The hospital is located at 2160 State Road near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery and complete medical and surgical capabilities. It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services.
LANCASTER, PA
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CRDC turns plastic scrap into concrete additive at new Pennsylvania facility

CRDC Global, a Costa Rica-based building materials company, has announced the opening of its second state-of-the-art facility designed to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste into an aggregate called RESIN8 for use in the construction industry. The new plant, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers a solution to challenges associated with plastic scrap...
YORK, PA
Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill

Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
CAMP HILL, PA
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
LEBANON, PA
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

