Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
spectrumnews1.com
Car, semi collide on 60 Freeway, pushing smaller vehicle under truck
EASTVALE, Calif. (CNS) — A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
Landers man dies after vehicle overturns on RTE. 247 after illegal pass
A 29-year-old man from Landers died yesterday (October 4) when his vehicle overturned after an alleged illegal passing maneuver, ejecting him from the vehicle. Just before 5PM on October 4th, the 29 year old man was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier northbound on 247 near Reche Road when he began illegally passing the vehicle in front of him, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. After the Nissan completed the pass, the vehicle steered right across the northbound lane and into the open desert, just south of Valli Hi Drive. The vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the crash. The Nissan then struck a fire hydrant.
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
spectrumnews1.com
Utility: Damaged power lines in area of California fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damaged power lines were found in the area where wildfire broke out last month east of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison told regulators this week. Cal Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the Fairview Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 in Riverside County.
Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices
The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump. According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing. California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
Riverside adopts homeless encampment ban along the Santa Ana River
The Riverside City Council overwhelmingly adopted an ordinance making homeless encampments along many parts of the Santa Ana River bottom illegal.The new regulations passed on a 6-1 vote with Clarissa Cervantes being the lone council member to vote against the ordinance. Beginning on Nov. 4, no one is allowed to lie, sit, sleep or maintain a habitable space along the areas designated as "wildland urban interface." Police officers, firefighters code enforcement and other officials can take down any camps in the specified areas. The items confiscated during these sweeps will be placed in storage facilities and those affected by the new ordinance...
KTLA.com
As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help
Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
Warmer temperatures, sunshine expected Thursday in SoCal
Southern California on Thursday should expect warm temperatures and sunshine through much of the region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepalmspringspost.com
Missed the exit to Highway 111 from eastbound I-10? You’re in good company
The advice “stay in your lane” may have never come at a better time for anyone looking to enter Palm Springs from eastbound Interstate 10, as long as that lane is on the far right. At issue: Concrete barriers create a “lane split” several miles before the exit...
Riverside County man charged with wildlife trafficking after selling jaguar cub
A Riverside County man and a Texas woman were federally indicted on Wednesday after they were found to have sold a live jaguar cub on separate occasions. The woman, Houston resident Trisha "Mimi" Denise Meyer, 40, was "charged in a four-count indictment for interstate transportation of an endangered species in the course of commercial activity, interstate sale of an endangered species, trafficking prohibited wildlife species and trafficking endangered species," according to the United States Department of Justice.She is said to have sold the live jaguar cub to a Murrieta man, Abdul "Manny" Rahman, 34, for approximately $30,000 in spring 2021. According...
Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work
A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December.
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
Suspect jailed in serious-injury Oceanside hit-run accident
A 28-year-old Riverside County resident has been arrested for allegedly fleeing after the sedan he was driving struck a man in Oceanside last month, critically injuring him.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again
It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
Comments / 0