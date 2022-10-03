A 29-year-old man from Landers died yesterday (October 4) when his vehicle overturned after an alleged illegal passing maneuver, ejecting him from the vehicle. Just before 5PM on October 4th, the 29 year old man was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier northbound on 247 near Reche Road when he began illegally passing the vehicle in front of him, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. After the Nissan completed the pass, the vehicle steered right across the northbound lane and into the open desert, just south of Valli Hi Drive. The vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the crash. The Nissan then struck a fire hydrant.

LANDERS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO