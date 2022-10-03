ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Best highlights from Texas' 38-20 win over West Virginia

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
There was no shortage of explosive plays for the Texas offense against West Virginia on Saturday.

Quarterback Hudson Card played the best game of his collegiate career, totaling 303 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers.

The Longhorns had their best players step up in big moments throughout the night. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy concluded the game with seven receptions for 119 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.

Star running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries, while tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders hauled in five receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The pleasant surprise of the night was on the defensive side of the ball. Pete Kwiatkowski called a great game and the Longhorns were able to consistently get pressure on JT Daniels and showed tight coverage.

Here’s a look at some of the best highlights from Texas’ promising bounce-back win on Saturday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

