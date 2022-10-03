ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
The FADER

Song You Need: This new Paramore is really doing it for me

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. was somewhat delayed. I was in my mid-20s, drunk and stoned in the basement of a Chinese restaurant for the annual FADER Christmas party; one of my co-workers was DJing, and a song completely unfamiliar to me had three-quarters of the room screaming along. Later, I would learn that this song was Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business,” and it was the product of a band working in the upper echelons of the emo-pop arena of their day. I felt this even more strongly the next day when the pleasures of the weed and open bar had congealed into a hangover and “Misery Business” became an apt title for my state of existence.
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
TODAY.com

This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit

In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
The FADER

Song You Need: Heartworms’ “Consistent Dedication” is a jolt from the shadows

Listening to the dark and gloomy "Consistent Dedication" by London's Heartworms you'd be forgiven for pegging goths The Cure or Siouxsie and the Banshees as influences. Speaking to The Quietus, however, Jojo Orme revealed a less likely inspiration in the form of the glittery, theatrical Scissor Sisters and their song "The Skins." There is an undeniable funk swing to Heartworms post-punk, with Orme's guitar set to groove as opposed to bludgeon. It is this sense of rhythm that sets Heartworms apart from a British scene that has felt a little stale in recent times. A flood of post-IDLES bands, marrying dark-hearted riffs with spoken word vocals, have started to feel repetitive and dull. Heartworms is moving things forward.
thebrag.com

Kelsea Ballerini denies throwing shade at Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini has denied throwing shade at Halsey in her new track ‘Doin’ My Best’. The song features the lyrics, “I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but / Wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”
The FADER

Listen to Japanese Breakfast cover Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) has teamed up with The North Face to release a cover of “The Story,” the 2007 hit by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The cover features a string arrangement by Craig Hendrix and will be featured in The North Face’s new “It’s More Than A Jacket” campaign.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
