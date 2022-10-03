Read full article on original website
Related
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
Jimmy Page Was Into Indian and Avant-Garde Music Before The Beatles
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist Jimmy Page discussed his love and appreciation for Indian and avant-garde music.
The FADER
Song You Need: This new Paramore is really doing it for me
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. was somewhat delayed. I was in my mid-20s, drunk and stoned in the basement of a Chinese restaurant for the annual FADER Christmas party; one of my co-workers was DJing, and a song completely unfamiliar to me had three-quarters of the room screaming along. Later, I would learn that this song was Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business,” and it was the product of a band working in the upper echelons of the emo-pop arena of their day. I felt this even more strongly the next day when the pleasures of the weed and open bar had congealed into a hangover and “Misery Business” became an apt title for my state of existence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Coolio Once Called out Tupac for ‘Gangbanging’ in His Mid-20s
Coolio felt that several events led to Tupac changing into a completely different person, and it was a change Coolio wasn’t entirely okay with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Sobbing' Over Son Wolfgang's Wembley Stadium Performance (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli is one proud mama! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips at the Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter celebration event, where the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen follow in his late father's musical footsteps. "I was...
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
George Harrison Once Joked That Ringo Starr ‘Might Be a Yogi Disguised as a Drummer’
George Harrison once joked that his fellow, Ringo Starr, 'might be a yogi disguised as a drummer.' They pair always got along.
Complex
Pusha-T Responds to Fan Who Says He Lost His Prosthetic Leg at His Concert
Did you come across an errant leg at Pusha-T’s most recent concert? If so, the rapper wants to hear from you. A day after Pusha performed at The Pageant in St. Louis, a fan took to Twitter claiming he lost his prosthesis during the event, but generally had a good time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Song You Need: Heartworms’ “Consistent Dedication” is a jolt from the shadows
Listening to the dark and gloomy "Consistent Dedication" by London's Heartworms you'd be forgiven for pegging goths The Cure or Siouxsie and the Banshees as influences. Speaking to The Quietus, however, Jojo Orme revealed a less likely inspiration in the form of the glittery, theatrical Scissor Sisters and their song "The Skins." There is an undeniable funk swing to Heartworms post-punk, with Orme's guitar set to groove as opposed to bludgeon. It is this sense of rhythm that sets Heartworms apart from a British scene that has felt a little stale in recent times. A flood of post-IDLES bands, marrying dark-hearted riffs with spoken word vocals, have started to feel repetitive and dull. Heartworms is moving things forward.
Coldplay suspends tour over singer Chris Martin's 'serious lung infection'
Coldplay has announced it is postponing several Brazil shows in its “Music of the Spheres” world tour due to “a serious lung infection” that singer Chris Martin has contracted. In a statement posted on Twitter, Instagram and its website, the band expressed “deep regret” and said...
Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour
Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free. Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album,...
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
thebrag.com
Kelsea Ballerini denies throwing shade at Halsey
Kelsea Ballerini has denied throwing shade at Halsey in her new track ‘Doin’ My Best’. The song features the lyrics, “I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but / Wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”
The FADER
Listen to Japanese Breakfast cover Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) has teamed up with The North Face to release a cover of “The Story,” the 2007 hit by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The cover features a string arrangement by Craig Hendrix and will be featured in The North Face’s new “It’s More Than A Jacket” campaign.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: CMG Takes Over The Show With An Electric Collaborative Performance
Collective Music Group has been one of the south’s most solid labels over the past decade, and for Hip Hop Awards 2022, they reminded everyone why. Off top, EST Gee performed his hit “The Realest” as Young Jeezy moved from rapping in the audience to on-stage for their set. The song is from the Louisville rapper’s 2022 album I Never Felt Nun.
Comments / 0