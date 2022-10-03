Read full article on original website
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a win out against the Detroit Red Wings in their preseason tune-up.
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Detroit Red Wings align with most of NHL, finally change most weekday starts to 7 p.m.
The Detroit Red Wings are falling in line with most of the NHL and moving the start times for home weekday games from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Wings announced the new start times for 20 weekday home games Monday, 10 days before their first game of the season. That one, on Oct. 14, against the Montreal Canadiens, will start at 7.
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back later in the afternoon for the Pre-Game Report. YOUR...
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
Oilers host the Canucks for first game of 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -179, Canucks +152; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in the season opener. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division play a season ago. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season (60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).
Mailloux agrees to three-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens
Defenseman, who was convicted of criminal charge in Sweden, was selected in first round of 2021 Draft. Logan Mailloux agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft,...
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL insider Kevin Weekes is hinting that something is going down with the Dallas Stars. What might that be? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks apparently aren’t close in their offers to Bo Horvat. There are some predictions about what Auston Matthews’ next contract is...
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
Seven players cut from Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has cut five forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender from training camp. The players will report to Laval Rocket training camp, which started on Sunday, October 2. Under NHL contract, they will be loaned to the...
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
Robertson signs four-year, $31 million contract with Stars
Forward led Dallas with 41 goals last season, was restricted free agent. Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, led the Stars in goals (41),...
