Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Are Blackhawks Making Right Call by Sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford?

Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

wonder lake

After vandals disgraced Nativity Lutheran Church with racist messages earlier this week, the church community is moving forward while also searching for answers. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.
WONDER LAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home Reveal Future of Display

It's official: The viral "Stranger Things" home will carry on for the Halloween season following an incident that nearly forced them to shut down. The owners of the western Chicago suburb home revealed their "final verdict" Wednesday after attending a meeting at City Hall, where they discussed the future of the famed Halloween set.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
