Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO