Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
New program seeks to improve healthcare workforce
With demand for health care increasing and several thousand positions across the state unfilled, UW Health is hoping to fill those needs. It announced Tuesday Wisconsin Medicine will help launch and expand on existing programs through "a significant donation" from Epic, based out of Verona. The funding will help expand...
wxpr.org
Demand for free or reduced school lunch up after pandemic
Area school districts say having a free universal lunch program during the Covid pandemic was a lifesaver. But that program ended in June, and now school officials say they're getting a firsthand look at the extend of the need for free or reduced school lunches. Many Wisconsin Students are left...
wxpr.org
New WI report provides snapshot of sustainable farming efforts
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
wxpr.org
We Energies, WPS propose utility price increase to transition to clean energy
As home heating costs go up, one utility company could raise its rates even more as it works toward clean energy. We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service submitted a petition in April asking to raise their prices by 5 percent. That’s about six dollars more a month for customers.
Comments / 0