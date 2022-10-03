ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NFL Inactives Tonight: Trent Williams and Brian Allen Out, Javon Kinlaw Questionable for Rams vs. 49ers

By Ryan Gosling
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play

Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Inactives Lb
profootballnetwork.com

Ranking the 10 New NFL Head Coaches: Where Do Mike McDaniel, Doug Pederson, and Nathaniel Hackett Stand After Four Games?

The NFL went on a hiring spree this offseason, as 10 teams installed new head coaches. More clubs added a new HC this year than in the 2020 and 2021 offseasons combined. Four games aren’t nearly enough of a sample for us to judge these coaches’ long-term vision and potential, but we can make early assessments of their performances and determine where improvements need to be made.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams

With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Is Geno Smith For Real? Seahawks QB Could Be In Line For NFL Award

One of the more exciting and heart-warming stories of the 2022 NFL season has been the incredible play of Geno Smith. The tradition is to overreact in Week 1, and that’s what many did as the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The win was capped off with Smith’s mic drop line, “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy