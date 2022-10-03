Read full article on original website
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
21 Questions About America That Americans Can’t Answer
How many Constitutional amendments are there? Are your Facebook rants considered protected speech? What percentage of U.S. citizens were born abroad? Do you know why Chicago is called the “Windy City”? These are a few of the questions that many Americans struggle to answer about their country. The United States is a large country, so […]
Don’t ask me to give the Queen a minute’s silence, ask me for the truth about British colonialism
News of the Queen’s death broke on the same day as my cousin’s funeral. My cousin, like more than 500 First Nations people in the last 30 years alone, died in custody. I was notified on Monday of another death in custody. The institutions that British colonisation brought...
U.K.・
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Ars Technica
Biden proposes new “Bill of Rights” to protect Americans from AI harms
Today, the White House proposed a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," a set of principles and practices that seek to guide "the design, use, and deployment of automated systems," with the goal of protecting the rights of Americans in "the age of artificial intelligence," according to the White House.
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year's event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."
Washington Examiner
Wokeism threatens to destroy America's foundation. We must not let it
In an October 2020 speech , French President Emmanuel Macron identified an existential threat he claimed was stirring up division among citizens and undermining the country’s cultural heritage. “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States” were to blame, he said. Then-French Minister of Education...
Opinion: Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day – which should you observe?
Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day(via world star hip hop) Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country to commemorate the landing of Christopher Columbus on October 12, 1492, in the New World. Columbus was a native of Genoa, Italy, and over the years Italian Americans took up the cause of honoring his achievement. Several cities host Columbus Day parades which are primarily Italian American celebrations who believe Christopher Columbus represents the values of discovery and risk that are at the heart of the American dream.
A Wisconsin conservative group is suing Biden's student-loan forgiveness because it intentionally helps Black borrowers
The group argues that Biden's plan to cancel student debt has an "improper racial motive" and is unconstitutional. They're seeking to halt the plan.
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
For some Christians, ‘rapture anxiety’ can take a lifetime to heal
Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy had a sense something wasn’t right. It was quiet in her Dallas house. Too quiet. Her brothers were gone. Her parents were gone. On her parents’ bed, a pile of her mother’s clothes signaled something terrifying. Ajoy’s mind began churning, trying to remember, trying...
Bill Gates thinks not eating meat or having a nice house won’t solve climate crisis
It’s an unrealistic expectation, according to Gates.
Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ
Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.
The Pandemic May Have Changed Gun Ownership In America For The Long Haul
Americans are on track for their third-highest gun-buying year, despite a drop in monthly sales.
creators.com
Mocking the Police Is Not a Crime: A First Amendment Case Prompts The Onion to Explain How Parody Works
In a Supreme Court brief it filed this week, The Onion claims it was founded in 1756 and has "a daily readership of 4.3 trillion." The brief describes The Onion as "the single most powerful and influential organization in human history," with interests in shipping, strip mining, deforestation and animal testing as well as journalism.
