24/7 Wall St.

21 Questions About America That Americans Can’t Answer

How many Constitutional amendments are there? Are your Facebook rants considered protected speech? What percentage of U.S. citizens were born abroad? Do you know why Chicago is called the “Windy City”? These are a few of the questions that many Americans struggle to answer about their country.   The United States is a large country, so […]
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Alex Haley
Salon

Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year's event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."
Washington Examiner

Wokeism threatens to destroy America's foundation. We must not let it

In an October 2020 speech , French President Emmanuel Macron identified an existential threat he claimed was stirring up division among citizens and undermining the country’s cultural heritage. “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States” were to blame, he said. Then-French Minister of Education...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day – which should you observe?

Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day(via world star hip hop) Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country to commemorate the landing of Christopher Columbus on October 12, 1492, in the New World. Columbus was a native of Genoa, Italy, and over the years Italian Americans took up the cause of honoring his achievement. Several cities host Columbus Day parades which are primarily Italian American celebrations who believe Christopher Columbus represents the values of discovery and risk that are at the heart of the American dream.
AOL Corp

Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas

Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
