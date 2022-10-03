Read full article on original website
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Starkville (Miss.) this weekend to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in what will be the first true road test of the season. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas A&M game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas A&M game. "I think this time of year with these kinds of challenges coming up, it’s so important – and I...
Where to find Texas A&M commits in Week 7, live stream links
Texas A&M has 14 commitments and all but one see their teams in action this Thursday or Friday. Here is where to check out the Aggie commits as well as streaming links for most of the games. -Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast OT Naquil Betrand: Northeast (3-1) has a home game against...
