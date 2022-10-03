ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!

A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids Marathon

Marathon Don Kern joins TMS, as it’s showtime, the weekend of October 15/16, runners/walkers/volunteers and more step to the starting line for the annual Grand Rapids Marathon weekend. We discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Is Professional Basketball Coming To Kalamazoo?

Kalamazoo is getting another professional sports team, this time it's a basketball team. The city of Kalamazoo is no stranger to professional sports and even semi-professional sports as teams like the K-wings, the Kalamazoo Titans, and the Kalamazoo Kings/Growlers have been playing here for years. Kalamazoo is a decent-sized town and has the revenue and interest to host several successful sports teams.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize names 2022 winners

Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

