4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Marathon
Marathon Don Kern joins TMS, as it’s showtime, the weekend of October 15/16, runners/walkers/volunteers and more step to the starting line for the annual Grand Rapids Marathon weekend. We discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
Is Professional Basketball Coming To Kalamazoo?
Kalamazoo is getting another professional sports team, this time it's a basketball team. The city of Kalamazoo is no stranger to professional sports and even semi-professional sports as teams like the K-wings, the Kalamazoo Titans, and the Kalamazoo Kings/Growlers have been playing here for years. Kalamazoo is a decent-sized town and has the revenue and interest to host several successful sports teams.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize names 2022 winners
Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor
This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
‘We’re gonna save millions of lives,’ says Grand Rapids company offering advanced cancer treatment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four years after launching, BAMF Health has opened its global headquarters on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, and it’s now diagnosing and treating prostate cancer patients with what officials say is the “world’s most advanced technology.”. Speaking Wednesday, the company’s founder and...
Grand Rapids wedding venue owners who say they won’t host LGBTQ marriage events get civil infraction
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a new wedding venue in the city whose owners have said they won’t host marriage ceremonies for same-sex or transgender couples. In filing the civil infraction, city officials said in a prepared statement that the venue...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired for LGBTQ+ social media posts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman claims she was discriminated against and fired due to LGBTQ+ content that was posted on one of her social media accounts. The company says those claims are not true. Alyssa Knapp had only been at her new job at Jonas Paul...
New project will anchor efforts to revive a local 'Black Wall Street'
It was once a thriving Black-owned business district, but it fell on hard times. Now a new project will try to revive it as the new Black Wall Street.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
