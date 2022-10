Stafford entered the local scene a few years ago with 97.5 the Fanatic, doing updates on the morning show. She was let go as part of the pandemic cuts in 2020, then linked up with Natalie Egenolf at Parx. Stafford does the Babes on Broad podcast with Jess Taylor and hosts the Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel TV show on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO