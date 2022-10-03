Historical fiction has usually done pretty well in Newbery land. In the past 25 years, about 33% of the medal and honor books fit into that category. On the other hand, in the past three years only there’s been only one historical fiction novel out of the 16 titles chosen. All of which tells us absolutely nothing about this year’s likely winners, but it’s fun to look at anyway.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO