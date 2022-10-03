Read full article on original website
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Henry Louis Gates Jr. becomes Oxford Dictionary of African American English editor-in-chief
Harvard professor and host of the PBS acclaimed series “Finding Your Roots” Henry Louis Gates Jr. is now the editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English. NBC News’ Harry Smith visited Gates who says the new book will offer a better understanding of the rich relationship Black Americans have with the English language. Oct. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Book tells how Obama decided to sing 'Amazing Grace' in Charleston
Cody Keenan was the Chief WH speechwriter under President Obama, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss stories from his new book 'Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America'.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
New Maddow podcast finds contemporary resonance in 1940s sedition trial
Rachel Maddow announces that her new podcast series, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, will publish its first two episodes on Monday, October 10th, and explains that the podcast's plot revolves around a sedition trial not unlike the Oath Keepers sedition trial that began today. Oct. 4, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book
Maggie Haberman, reporter for the New York Times, and author of the newly released "Confidence Man," talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's privileged upbringing allowed him to develop a sense of entitlement to whatever he wants and impunity from rules that bind everyone else.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure
In the U.S. Supreme Court’s 233 years, there has never been a Black woman on the bench. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart says that with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson beginning her time on the nation’s highest court, “America got better, today.”Oct. 4, 2022.
slj.com
Riots, Revolts, Racism: Historical Fiction and 2023 Mock Newbery Candidates
Historical fiction has usually done pretty well in Newbery land. In the past 25 years, about 33% of the medal and honor books fit into that category. On the other hand, in the past three years only there’s been only one historical fiction novel out of the 16 titles chosen. All of which tells us absolutely nothing about this year’s likely winners, but it’s fun to look at anyway.
