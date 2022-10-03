ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

NBC News

Henry Louis Gates Jr. becomes Oxford Dictionary of African American English editor-in-chief

Harvard professor and host of the PBS acclaimed series “Finding Your Roots” Henry Louis Gates Jr. is now the editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English. NBC News’ Harry Smith visited Gates who says the new book will offer a better understanding of the rich relationship Black Americans have with the English language. Oct. 3, 2022.
slj.com

Riots, Revolts, Racism: Historical Fiction and 2023 Mock Newbery Candidates

Historical fiction has usually done pretty well in Newbery land. In the past 25 years, about 33% of the medal and honor books fit into that category. On the other hand, in the past three years only there’s been only one historical fiction novel out of the 16 titles chosen. All of which tells us absolutely nothing about this year’s likely winners, but it’s fun to look at anyway.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

